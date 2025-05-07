Carnival’s 12th Ship This Year (Jubilee) Gets CDC Health Inspection; 6 Point Improvement

shore excursions
By J. Souza
Health checks on cruise ships are still ongoing as at least 49 inspections scores across 16 cruise lines have been released so far this year.

The CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recently conducted a Vessel Sanitation Program (VSP) inspection aboard Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, Carnival Jubilee.

The inspection, which took place on April 12, 2025, resulted in a score of 97 out of a possible 100 points.

Carnival Jubilee docked in Cozumel
Carnival Jubilee. ID 377121830 | Carnival ©
Iainhamer | Dreamstime.com

According to data released by the CDC, Carnival Jubilee‘s inspection marks the 12th time a Carnival ship has been tested by the agency so far in 2025.

Ships calling on U.S. ports and carrying 13 or more passengers are subject to these unannounced inspections which could take place twice within a year.

The VSP inspection covers a wide range of public health areas on a cruise ship, including medical facilities, potable water systems, swimming pools and whirlpool spas, galleys and dining rooms, child activity centers, cabins, ventilation systems, and common areas.

Scores are awarded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 86 or higher considered satisfactory.

Carnival Jubilee
Carnival Jubilee during its construction process

 

Jubilee Improves Score by 6 Points

Carnival Jubilee‘s score of 97 showed a high level of compliance with the CDC’s thorough public health standards.  The same ship was last tested in 2024 and scored a 91, so it’s good to see a solid improvement in the areas mentioned in the report.

Comparing the findings from the June 2024 and April 2025 inspections revealed this progress. In 2024, the report noted issues with tracking and documenting passenger illnesses, particularly concerning children in youth programs, and found high chemical levels in a water play area – a finding that was immediately addressed.

By the April 2025 inspection, the water chemical issue was resolved, and the ship demonstrated improved procedures for handling and tracking potential illnesses onboard.

Even with the good score, the April 2025 check did find a few things the ship needs to keep working on, like making sure kitchen areas are extra clean every day, dealing with flies, and dealing with some construction details from when the ship was initially built.

Other Carnival ships inspected by the CDC in 2025, based on data from the CDC, include:

  • Carnival Freedom: January 13, 2025 – 99
  • Carnival Elation: January 30, 2025 – 96
  • Carnival Conquest: February 7, 2025 – 96
  • Carnival Sunrise: February 13, 2025 – 99
  • Carnival Mardi Gras: February 15, 2025 – 95
  • Carnival Glory: February 17, 2025 – 99
  • Carnival Firenze: February 20, 2025 – 92
  • Carnival Horizon: February 23, 2025 – 93
  • Carnival Miracle: March 3, 2025 – 96
  • Carnival Sunshine: March 8, 2025 – 91
  • Carnival Vista: March 13, 2025 – 94
J. Souza
Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
