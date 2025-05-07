Carnival Cruise Line Eliminating Paper Tickets for Shore Excursions

shore excursions
By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line is ditching paper tickets for shore excursions as they announced a new digital platform that will also provide enhanced functionality.

Carnival Cruise Line Breeze

Carnival Cruise Line is piloting this new mobile app with some tour companies in select ports in The Bahamas and Caribbean. When their new destination in The Bahamas, Celebration Key, opens in July, the cruise line is planning on integrating the platform into all shore excursions at the new port.

How will it work?

When a guest books a shore excursion, it will automatically be linked to their account. And instead of using paper tickets, guests will use their Sail & Sign card to check in for their shore excursions.

Guests can use the Carnival HUB App to see digital confirmations for all shore excursions that they booked.

In-app notifications will give guests all the important details they need like meeting times and locations.

This will also allow guests to book shore excursions at the very last minute since it enables tour operators to make real-time sales and register guests in the moment.

Carnival shore excursion zip line

As Carnival rolls out its ticketless system at popular destinations, the cruise line’s team is working directly with partners to train operators on using the new tools.

Once the platform is fully functional for all shore excursions at Celebration Key, the Carnival team will continue collaborating with operators across The Bahamas, the Caribbean and Mexico to fully implement the new platform throughout the remainder of the year.

By next summer, the platform is scheduled to be available on cruises to Alaska and in Europe.

Carnival Cruise Line implemented this new system on cruises to Australia earlier this year.

Sam Ackrill, vice president of shore excursions for Carnival Cruise Line, said the following:

“Our new ticketless platform prioritizes convenience for our guests and equips our tour operator partners with better tools, making the shore excursion experience more seamless, efficient and enjoyable.

“Eliminating the need for physical tickets and streamlining the process of checking in for shore excursions will be a great benefit, but the real-time functionality that’s built into our platform will give tour operators more opportunities and guests more choices.”

