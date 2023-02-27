3 Year Cruise Opens for Bookings on Wednesday

31 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

The first ever three year cruise will open for bookings on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. This special cruise from Miray Cruises starts under $85 per day, per person.



The cruise will leave from Istanbul on November 1, 2023 and take place on the cruise ship MV Gemini. (There will also be pickups in Barcelona and Miami) It will travel 130,000 miles while visiting 135 countries on all seven continents. Prices will start at $29,999 per year and payment options from $2,499 per month all-inclusive.

Each stop on the MV Gemini itinerary – which includes 13 of the Wonders of the World – plans for multiple days in port, allowing travelers the opportunity for exploration at their own pace. The cruise ship can carry up to 1,074 passengers.



The cruise ship features traditional amenities including world-class dining, onboard entertainment, and recreational activities, with modern workspace facilities such as a first-of-its-kind business center with meeting rooms, 14 offices, a relaxing lounge and business library.

The ship will also include a 24-hour on-call hospital with free medical visits, learning and enrichment classes and the opportunity to make a positive impact through volunteer and philanthropic initiatives.

Staterooms will range from 130 sq. ft. for Virtual Inside and Oceanview staterooms to 260 sq. ft. Balcony Suites.

“Life at Sea Cruises offers the ultimate bucket list cruise without having to sacrifice the comforts of home,” says Irina Strembitsky, Director of Sales & Marketing of Life at Sea Cruises. “It’s your home at sea with the world as your backyard.”

Reservations will open for booking at LifeAtSeaCruises.com or by calling 954-379-8221.