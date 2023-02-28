Demand for Viking’s Cruises Reach All Time High

Demand for cruises on Viking reached all time highs last month when the cruise line had their best booking month ever and recorded 18 of their top 20 sales days of all time.

“For 25 years we have been committed to developing travel experiences for The Thinking Person. This is what sets us apart,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “We are pleased that our approach to destination-focused voyages continues to resonate with curious travelers, and we look forward to welcoming even more guests on board around the world in in the years to come.”

Viking saw big demand for their ocean and river cruises in Europe. Many of the 2023 cruises are already sold out and the cruise line opened up early 2025 sailings for bookings.

Three itineraries for 2025 that Viking just opened for bookings include eight day cruises between Barcelona and Rome, 10 day cruises between Venice and Athens, and the Viking Homelands cruise that spans 15 days between Bergen and Stockholm.

Sponsored Links



Four of Viking’s most popular river cruises are eight day cruises between Basel and Amsterdam, eight day Romantic Danube sailings, the 15 day Grand European Tour from Budapest to Amsterdam , and eight day cruises that start and end in Paris.

Viking’s record-breaking sales are the latest milestone as the cruise line has grown in recent years.

Since 2020, Viking has welcomed 15 new cruise ships to its fleet—including eight new Viking Longships on the rivers of Europe, new purpose-built vessels on the Mekong, Nile and Mississippi rivers; two new, identical ocean ships; and Polar Class expedition vessels.