Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsViking CruisesDemand for Viking's Cruises Reach All Time High

Demand for Viking’s Cruises Reach All Time High

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Viking Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Demand for cruises on Viking reached all time highs last month when the cruise line had their best booking month ever and recorded 18 of their top 20 sales days of all time.

Viking Mars in Amsterdam. Photo Credit: Cruise Fever

“For 25 years we have been committed to developing travel experiences for The Thinking Person. This is what sets us apart,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “We are pleased that our approach to destination-focused voyages continues to resonate with curious travelers, and we look forward to welcoming even more guests on board around the world in in the years to come.”

Viking saw big demand for their ocean and river cruises in Europe. Many of the 2023 cruises are already sold out and the cruise line opened up early 2025 sailings for bookings.

Three itineraries for 2025 that Viking just opened for bookings include eight day cruises between Barcelona and Rome, 10 day cruises between Venice and Athens, and the Viking Homelands cruise that spans 15 days between Bergen and Stockholm.

Sponsored Links

Four of Viking’s most popular river cruises are eight day cruises between Basel and Amsterdam, eight day Romantic Danube sailings, the 15 day Grand European Tour from Budapest to Amsterdam , and eight day cruises that start and end in Paris.

Viking’s record-breaking sales are the latest milestone as the cruise line has grown in recent years.

Since 2020, Viking has welcomed 15 new cruise ships to its fleet—including eight new Viking Longships on the rivers of Europe, new purpose-built vessels on the Mekong, Nile and Mississippi rivers; two new, identical ocean ships; and Polar Class expedition vessels.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Don't miss out!
Get Cruise Savvy with our FREE Newsletter!

Smart cruise advice, cruise deals, and breaking news.  All sent to your inbox.

Invalid email address
We hate spam as much as lounge chair hogs. Unsubscribe whenever you want.  Email Privacy.

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsViking CruisesDemand for Viking's Cruises Reach All Time High
Previous article
John Heald Announces Next Carnival Group Cruise in 2024
Next article
Nassau Cruise Port Sets Daily Passenger Record With 6 Ships In Port

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,219FollowersFollow
8,334FollowersFollow
61,400SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share