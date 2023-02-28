Nassau Cruise Port Sets Daily Passenger Record With 6 Ships In Port

Nassau Cruise Port, the most visited port in The Bahamas, set a passenger record today when 28,554 passengers visited from cruise ships in one day.

Nassau Cruise Port is currently undergoing a huge renovation and the expanded cruise port can now handle more passengers than ever before. The “new” port is scheduled to open at the end of May improving the guest experience at the port.

This exciting transformation includes the construction of a new terminal building, a Junkanoo museum, event & entertainment spaces, a 3,500-person Amphitheatre, a living coral exhibit, unique local stores, and new food and beverage facilities.

“We are extremely pleased to report another record-setting passenger day here at Nassau Cruise Port. The expanded berths are certainly delivering on the sizeable investment that we have made in them, creating the additional capacity required to achieve this extraordinary new record today. Incredibly, our record today does not include the crew count, which is an additional 10,302 people at Nassau Cruise Port. That’s thousands of visitors exploring downtown Nassau, learning about our island and culture through our restaurants, taxis and tours, and making wonderful memories of The Bahamas that will surely drive them to return.”

The six cruise ships that were in port to help set the record were two Oasis class ships from Royal Caribbean (Wonder of the Seas and Harmony of the Seas), Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras, MSC Meraviglia, and two ships from Celebrity Cruises (Celebrity Beyond and Celebrity Reflection).

Nassau Cruise Port attracts 3.7 million cruise passengers every year.

