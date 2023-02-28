John Heald Announces Next Carnival Group Cruise in 2024

John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, has announced that this next group cruise will take place on Carnival Horizon on February 17, 2024.

Heald’s group cruise was once upon a time known as the “Blogger’s Cruise”, a reference to when he ran a Carnival cruise blog. With the 2023 cruise in the books, he has released information about the next group cruise that will sail in 2024.

The eight day FFS (For Fun’s Sake) Cruise on Carnival Horizon will depart from Miami on February 17, 2024 and visit Bonaire, Aruba, La Romana, and Amber Cove. The cruise will also feature three Fun Days at sea.

Registration to be a part of the group for FFS #6 will open in August and is expected to sell out.

During these group cruises, John Heald hosts cocktail parties, question and answer times, meet and greets, and other fun activities.