Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineJohn Heald Announces Next Carnival Group Cruise in 2024

John Heald Announces Next Carnival Group Cruise in 2024

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, has announced that this next group cruise will take place on Carnival Horizon on February 17, 2024.

Heald’s group cruise was once upon a time known as the “Blogger’s Cruise”, a reference to when he ran a Carnival cruise blog. With the 2023 cruise in the books, he has released information about the next group cruise that will sail in 2024.

The eight day FFS (For Fun’s Sake) Cruise on Carnival Horizon will depart from Miami on February 17, 2024 and visit Bonaire, Aruba, La Romana, and Amber Cove. The cruise will also feature three Fun Days at sea.

Sponsored Links

Registration to be a part of the group for FFS #6 will open in August and is expected to sell out.

During these group cruises, John Heald hosts cocktail parties, question and answer times, meet and greets, and other fun activities.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Don't miss out!
Get Cruise Savvy with our FREE Newsletter!

Smart cruise advice, cruise deals, and breaking news.  All sent to your inbox.

Invalid email address
We hate spam as much as lounge chair hogs. Unsubscribe whenever you want.  Email Privacy.

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineJohn Heald Announces Next Carnival Group Cruise in 2024
Previous article
3 Year Cruise Starts at $85 Per Day

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,218FollowersFollow
8,334FollowersFollow
61,400SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share