Why Carnival? Cruisers Give 5 Reasons Why They Keep Choosing the Cruise Line

As one of the largest cruise lines in the world, Carnival Cruise Line has a lot of loyal fans that keep coming back for vacations at sea. But what keeps them coming back?

While everyone has a different preference when it comes to what a cruise experience should be like, a recent social media post asked previous passengers why they keep sailing with the cruise line.

Some cruisers are very “brand loyal”. They find a cruise line they like, and they stick with it. It’s a great way to rank up in loyalty perks, but it’s also a very preferential decision. If you want to stir up a debate, claim that either Royal Caribbean or Carnival is the better cruise line on Facebook. Then get ready for the internet’s version of tomatoes to be thrown at you.

There are reasons to prefer either brand, and we wrote a couple article about it a while back for those wondering which is best for them:

As for me, put me on any cruise ship and I’m happy. I love cruising with all kinds of cruise lines. But you have to appreciate the passion of the fan-base for one of the world’s most popular brands.

A social media post on Reddit asked, “What keeps you sailing on Carnival?”. Dozens of replies poured in, and these are the main points mentioned.

Casino Deals

I don’t gamble myself—I call the casino the donation center–but gambling is a big deal for a lot of cruisers, especially on Carnival cruise ships.

It’s interesting to see how significant the casino deals are for some Carnival cruisers. As the original poster, lilb1190, noted, for them it “mostly comes down to casino deals and cruise port options… I also have trouble booking an expensive cruise on another line when the casino deals on Carnival make sailing so much more affordable.”

This sentiment was echoed by others in the thread, with one commenter sayingg, “Pretty much only because the casino deals at this point lol. A free room (minus gratuity and taxes) and free drinks everywhere for me and a companion keeps me coming back lol.”

On Carnival ships you can get points by playing in the casino and the more you play the points you earn. On average, cruisers get 1 point for every $2 or $3 they spend, and they can use these points for things like free drinks or even a free cruise if they spend enough.

Convenient Port Options

The convenience of close departure ports also was mentioned as a key reason for choosing the line. Being able to find a cruise that sails from a nearby city simplifies travel logistics big time.

The original poster mentioned this as well, saying, “They sail out of the most ports, which is really helpful when looking for one nearby.”

Carnival sails out of a lot of smaller cruise ports—in addition to the major ones– that are very close to cruisers who don’t have many other options if they want to drive. Ports in cities like Mobile, New Orleans, Norfolk, and Baltimore make it a prime choice for travelers who want to keep things simple.

One cruiser also mentioned “they are heavily invested in Texas with 5 ships now, including the newest class.”

Read more: Carnival passengers say they’ll miss a popular lounge that is missing from future cruise ships

Affordability

Carnival has some of the lowest prices in the cruise industry, second only to MSC Cruises and Margaritaville at Sea in most U.S. markets. So, it allows budget-conscious travelers not only to find an affordable cruise but also the chance to cruise more often.

It’s no wonder this is one of the factors bringing cruisers back to the brand.

As one comment put it, “I can go 3 times on carnival for every 1 time on Disney or Celebrity.”

This also resonated with the sentiment of getting more value with Carnival, as one commenter said, “You get more bang for your buck.”

“I really don’t see how RCCL or Norwegian could offer a better product for similar pricing,” another comment stated.

Inclusive Dining

After sailing on an Excel-class ship with Carnival, I can confirm this one. The cruise line offers an impressive line-up of included eating options. I counted at least 11 different places to eat on Carnival Celebration that didn’t cost a penny extra.

Places Big Chicken, Guy’s Burger Joint, Chibang, BlueIguana Cantina, and Cucina Del Capitano in addition to the normal buffet and main dining room option offer plenty of variety that’s included in the cruise fare.

One comment noted, “They generally have good free food options (e.g., Blue Iguana/Guys): I don’t need anything fancy (steakhouses, etc.), but I do want to have options!”

Unique Onboard Activities

The overall “vibe” and entertainment offerings also contributed to Carnival’s draw as the cruise line strives to live up to its “Fun Ships” tagline. As one comment mentioned, “I have been more entertained on carnival than Royal.”

Bottom Line

So, what’s the secret to Carnival’s loyal following? According to these cruisers, it’s a solid recipe of affordability, convenient travel, included amenities, and a fun vibe.

And while that sounds pretty great to a lot of us, it’s also true that we all look for different things in a vacation. What works for one cruiser might be totally different for the next.