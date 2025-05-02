Princess Cruises Will Stop Accepting One Form of Payment

shore excursions
By Ben Souza
Princess Cruises has announced a couple changes in their weekly newsletter that include the type of payments that they will accept for cruises.

Discovery Princess ship
Discovery Princess in Ketchikan, Alaska. Photo: Cruise Fever

Here is a look at the latest news from Princess Cruises that include types of payments and a price increase for their all-inclusive packages.

Payments

In an effort to provide a more streamlined process for travel agents, Princess Cruises said that will no longer accept checks to pay for cruises starting on July 1, 2025.

Here are the types of payments that the cruise line will continue to accept:

Good Spirits Sun Princess
Good Spirits on Sun Princess. Photo: Cruise Fever

Price Increase

As of yesterday, there is now a $5 per day price increase for Cruise Bundles (Princess Plus and Princess Premier) if they are purchased on the ship.

Princess Plus now costs $65 per day if purchased on the ship or $60 per day if it was purchased prior to the cruise.

Princess Plus includes all beverages up to $15, WiFi for one device, two casual meals, room service, and daily gratuities (crew appreciation).

Princess Premier now costs $95 per day if purchased on the ship or $90 per day if it was purchased prior to the cruise.

Princess Premier includes unlimited drinks that are priced $20 or less, WiFi for four devices per person, daily gratuities (crew appreciation), unlimited specialty dining, unlimited digital professional photos (plus 3 prints), room service, reserved theater seating, and more.

This price increase is for every ship in the Princess fleet.

