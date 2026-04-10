Why 3,000 Star Trek Fans Just Booked Out a Royal Caribbean Ship for 2027

It didn’t take long for the official Star Trek cruise of 2027 to sell out. In fact, you could say it sold out at warp speed.

The popular themed sailing on Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas will be enjoying the 10th anniversary for “Star Trek: The Cruise” on February 20-27, 2027.

The week-long cruise, still ten months away, sold out in record time, with more than 3,000 devoted Trekkies booking up every cabin on the Voyager-class vessel.

But this isn’t just another Royal Caribbean cruise. It’s a full-ship takeover where the Star Trek universe meets the most loyal fans, and fans have a chance to interact with actors from the show which debuted almost 60 years ago.

What Is Star Trek: The Cruise X?

This isn’t your average Caribbean sailing. Star Trek: The Cruise has been using cruise ships as unique fan conventions since 2017, and 2027 is the 10th anniversary of the event itself, hence the “X”.

The cruise also lines up perfectly with other big Star Trek birthdays like 40 years of Star Trek: The Next Generation, 10 years of Star Trek: Discovery, and 5 years of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Having the event on a cruise ship gives it an even more exclusive feel, and since this is the big 10 for the event, it’s no wonder it sold out so fast.

The Ship

Home for the week will be Mariner of the Seas, the last of the Voyager-class vessels. The ship was built in 2003 but overwent a major overhaul and upgrade in 2018 in which things were added like FlowRider, new waterslides, an escape room, Playmakers, Izumi Hibachi, Jamie’s Italian and more.

But of course, everything onboard will get a Star Trek twist, turning the ship into one giant “Un-Conventional Voyage” (the official theme).

Most passengers will be packing some very elaborate Star Trek costumes, if this year is anything like previous years. And while some will wonder how they even fit those costumes into their suitcases, special theme nights make for an even more immersive experience.

Where Is It Going?

The 7-night cruise sets sail on February 20, 2027, from New Orleans, Louisiana. This is a first-time departure port for the event.

The itinerary includes stops at:

Cozumel, Mexico

George Town, Grand Cayman

Montego Bay, Jamaica

Then the ship returns to New Orleans on February 27.

The Star-Studded Crew

What really sets this cruise apart is the incredible lineup of Star Trek stars who will sail with the fans. Confirmed guests include legends and fan favorites from across the franchise:

George Takei (Sulu from The Original Series)

Jonathan Frakes (Riker from The Next Generation)

LeVar Burton (Geordi La Forge)

Gates McFadden (Dr. Beverly Crusher)

John de Lancie (Q)

Denise Crosby, Nana Visitor, Chase Masterson, Casey Biggs, Robert Picardo, Garrett Wang, Tim Russ, Connor Trinneer

Newer stars like Jason Isaacs, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, Mary Chieffo, Todd Stashwick, Mica Burton, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Dan Jeannotte, Dawnn Lewis, and Noël Wells

Plus, there’s a “Science Squad” of directors, lecturers, and authors that will offer their insight during the cruise.

Cruisers can expect panels, Q&As, meet-and-greets, photo ops, and surprise appearances throughout the week.

What Will the Cruise Actually Be Like?

While you might think of this cruise as just another Star Trek convention, but it’s not called the “Un-Conventional Voyage” for nothing. It’s billed as a way more relaxed and immersive experience.

The cruise will offer things like:

Themed parties and night-time events (including Starfleet uniform nights and cosplay)

Live shows, improv, trivia, karaoke, game shows, and script readings

Yoga, tastings, blackjack tournaments, all with a Trek spin

Panels and behind-the-scenes stories from the stars

Non-stop opportunities to hang out with fellow fans and celebrities

How Much Does It Cost?

The bad news is that the ship is already sold out. You can join the waiting list, but who knows how many other people are already on that same list.

Pricing is per person based on double occupancy (two people sharing a cabin) and includes all the special Star Trek events, parties, and entertainment.

Here’s a quick look at starting rates (before $400 per person in taxes, fees, and gratuities):

Interior cabins: From about $2,570 (past guests) to $3,470 (new guests)

Oceanview cabins: From about $3,730 to $4,790

Balcony cabins: From about $4,580 to $5,170

Suites: From about $5,810 up to $12,990 for the Royal Suite

Payment plans are available, and there are discounts for military, past guests, and those who pay in full early.

Why Is It So Popular in the Star Trek Community?

Nowhere else can you spend a full week living and breathing Star Trek with the actual actors who made the shows famous. Plus, you’re on a cruise ship sailing the Caribbean.

The fact that it sold out so quickly shows how passionate the fanbase really is, and how special this event has become over the past decade.

If you missed out this time, keep an eye on the waitlist. Star Trek: The Cruise has a habit of selling out fast.

You can head to startrekthecruise.com for the latest updates and waitlist info.