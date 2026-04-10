Project Vision Is the First 100% Battery Powered Cruise Ship Over 80,000 GT

Meyer Werft is unveiling the world’s first 100% battery powered cruise ship that is over 80,000 gross tons in size. This groundbreaking ship will be presented at Seatrade Cruise Global in Miami next week.

Project Vision is an 82,000 gross ton cruise ship that will be able to accommodate 1,856 passengers. Since the ship will run 100% on battery power, it demonstrates how sustainable innovations can redefine the future of cruise industry. This will result in a 95% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

With the battery system, a large portion of typical European cruise itineraries can be covered. This includes the popular route from Barcelona to Civitavecchia (Rome).

By 2030, around one hundred ports across Europe will offer the required charging infrastructure. Upon request, the cruise ships can also be built as hybrids with small generators, enabling, for example, transatlantic crossings.

The shipyard said that if the technology was available today, they would be able to deliver the first ship in Project Vision in 2031.

The ship will also introduce new architectural approaches to cruise ship design that include eliminating the vertical exhaust shaft that runs through the ship. This enables an entirely new sun deck design with unobstructed views.

This all-weather ship will have an indoor waterpark at the stern that will allow it to be used year round.

Tim Krug from the MEYER WERFT Concept Development Group, gave the following statement:

“We asked ourselves how we can use innovation to reduce CO₂ and contribute to decarbonization — not in 50 years, but much sooner. We enable a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of up to 95%. Every year, MEYER WERFT presents an entirely new and innovative concept at Seatrade Cruise Global, the world’s largest industry trade show, underlining its position as a technological leader.”

Johannes Bade, responsible at MEYER WERFT for the development program behind “Vision,” added:

“With battery‑electric cruise ships, we offer a competitive product that relies on existing technologies. We are opening up entirely new opportunities for our customers to operate sustainably and profitably in the long term.”