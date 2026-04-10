Big Change for Symphony of the Seas: From Galveston Back to Florida in 2027

Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas is changing homeports again. The cruise line quietly announced this week that the Oasis-class ship will leave Galveston, Texas, and begin sailing out of Port Everglades (Fort Lauderdale), Florida, for the 2027 season.

Instead of the 4- to 8-night Western Caribbean trips many guests expected from Texas, Symphony will offer 6- and 8-night Caribbean itineraries from Florida.

This is a redeployment, not a cancelation. According to Royal Caribbean, no existing sailings are being cut.

News reports on the change state that the cruise line will contact guests and travel agents directly with details and options for anyone whose 2027 booking is affected.

Yes, Symphony is Homeporting in Miami Right Now

A lot of cruisers are scratching their heads because the ship is still sailing out of PortMiami right now.

Here’s the simple timeline to clear things up:

Right now (through late April 2026): Symphony of the Seas is homeported in Miami, Florida.

Starting May 2026: The ship moves to Galveston, Texas, where it was scheduled to stay for the rest of 2026 and all of 2027.

Starting January 2027: Instead of staying in Galveston long-term, Symphony will reposition again, this time to Port Everglades (Fort Lauderdale), Florida. It will offer 6- and 8-night Caribbean cruises from there.

In short, Symphony is only in Galveston for about 8–9 months (May 2026 through early 2027) before heading back to Florida.

There’s also some current confusion because the website has not been updated yet and still shows bookings from Galveston well into 2027.

Currently, Royal Caribbean’s website does show options for sailing on Symphony of the Seas out of Port Everglades, but the dates start in August 2027 and run through February 2028.

Either they are still updating things, or the announced dates will change. We’ll keep on eye on it.

Why the Change?

Cruise lines regularly shift ships to match demand, fill new terminals, and keep things fresh for repeat guests. Royal Caribbean described the move as part of “thoughtfully evolving our deployment strategy” while still giving guests the big-ship experiences they love.

The company also said that its commitment to Galveston is still strong.

What This Means for Galveston

Galveston won’t lose Royal Caribbean’s presence. Two ships will still sail from there in 2027:

Liberty of the Seas (fresh off an amplification with new pool deck, casitas, and more) will handle shorter 4- and 5-night Western Caribbean runs.

Icon of the Seas, the first Icon-class ship to call Galveston home, will arrive in August 2027 and offer 7-night sailings.

So, Texas cruisers still get plenty of big-ship options, just on different vessels than originally planned.

If you’re booked on Symphony from Galveston in 2027:

Early 2027 sailings (January through spring) are most likely to be affected.

Royal Caribbean is reaching out with options, which often include switching to the same or similar dates on Liberty or Icon from Galveston, adjusting dates, or moving to the new Florida sailings on Symphony. We haven’t heard any solid info on this just yet.

Some guests have already reported their reservations being automatically updated to Liberty of the Seas, but we haven’t verified this.

Fan’s React

While some Cruise Fever readers were thrilled to see this update, not everyone was on board with the excitement, especially those who have already booked a cruise on the ship in 2027 and have not heard anything from the cruise line yet.

One comment on our Facebook page stated, “I specifically chose to cruise this boat out of texas in feb 2027.”

Without an official press release from the cruise line, it was more of a quiet news release on this one. Which is probably why some are even doubting if this news is true.

“They sure made a big deal about Symphony moving to Galveston just to move it back to Florida halfway through the season,” another cruise fan stated.

Bottom Line

Symphony of the Seas is not staying in Galveston as long as first anticipated, but Royal Caribbean is keeping Texas well-covered with Liberty and Icon. It’s a classic cruise-line rotation, and who really knows the exact reason for the change. If you’re booked on one of the impacted dates, stay tuned for an update from the cruise line.