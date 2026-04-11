Grand Turk Cruise Stop: How Risky Are Those Cute but Wild Donkeys Really?

The first time I stepped off a cruise ship in Grand Turk, I was prepared for the turquoise water and inviting beaches. But I was not expecting a “welcoming committee” of wild donkeys.

On the road all the way to the lighthouse, I saw more donkeys than I ever thought I’d see within a mile of a cruise port (since I thought I would see exactly zero).

While the official travel brochures don’t exactly put these stubborn residents on the cover, they are staples of the island.

But besides the novelty of a donkey on the beach and a fun photo op, these creatures have a complicated history. And a growing list of accidents are turning them into a headache for some cruisers who get too close.

From Selfies to Lawsuits

While most donkey encounters end with nothing more than a stolen hamburger (hilarious photo here on Reddit) and a funny story for the dinner table, some have landed passengers in the courtroom.

Take, for instance, a 2024 lawsuit filed by a Florida man against Carnival Cruise Line. While visiting the Grand Turk Cruise Center (a port owned and operated by Carnival) he stopped to snap a photo with a “local.”

The donkey, evidently not feeling it, delivered a kick so powerful it shattered his kneecap, requiring multiple surgeries.

His legal argument? That the cruise line failed to warn passengers that these “cute” animals are actually feral and highly unpredictable. Who knew?

And he isn’t the only one with a bone to pick.

In March 2025, a 70-year-old cruiser reported being bitten and butted to the ground after a donkey decided it was tired of waiting for carrots.

There are even whispered “legends” of passengers losing fingertips to hungry donkeys during feeding attempts. I’m still working to verify that one.

And then you have a recent social media post about Grand Turk that warned other cruisers that there “are many wild donkeys who suddenly jump in front your car and cause accidents”.

The “Unemployed” Residents of Grand Turk

To understand why Grand Turk has so many donkeys walking around (estimates put their numbers at 300-400) you have to look at what was once their job.

These aren’t just random strays or pets that grew too big to keep at home. They are the descendants of the 1700s salt industry. Back in the day these animals were the workforce of the island, hauling salt from the inland ponds to the ships.

When the industry collapsed after WWII, the donkeys were “laid off” and left to fend for themselves.

Today, they roam the island without a job, other than entertaining cruise passengers and causing the occasional ruckus.

But with no permanent veterinarian on Grand Turk and a population that continues to grow, more people are wondering if anything should actually be done.

The Donkey Dilemma

As a cruise writer, I’ve seen my share of port safety warnings, but they usually involve pickpockets or other security issues, not livestock.

Here are some of the issues in the “Great Grand Turk Donkey Debate”:

Cultural Protection: The Turks and Caicos government views the donkeys as a cultural heritage asset. They are protected by law from cruelty, but that same law doesn’t offer to pay the medical bills of someone that gets hurt.

The Turks and Caicos government views the donkeys as a cultural heritage asset. They are protected by law from cruelty, but that same law doesn’t offer to pay the medical bills of someone that gets hurt. The Liability: Once you step outside the Cruise Center gates, you are essentially on your own. Most rental agreements for golf carts, which are the preferred way to see the 7-mile island, explicitly state that the driver is responsible for any damage, including “donkey-related collisions.”

Once you step outside the Cruise Center gates, you are essentially on your own. Most rental agreements for golf carts, which are the preferred way to see the 7-mile island, explicitly state that the driver is responsible for any damage, including “donkey-related collisions.” The Silent Traffic War: Local taxi drivers have a love-hate relationship with the donkeys. While donkeys are great for tourism, they are a nightmare for traffic. On an island this small, a donkey standing in the middle of the road creates gridlock that no one wants to volunteer to clear up.

Survival Guide for Facing the Stubborn Beasts

If you’re heading to Grand Turk, you don’t need to be afraid, but you do need to be smart. Here is how to keep your cruise vacation from becoming a headline:

The 3-Foot Rule: If you are close enough to see the donkey’s “smile,” you are close enough to get kicked. They have a massive blind spot directly behind them, so never approach from the rear. The Carrot Trap: Feeding them is the fastest way to get swarmed. One donkey is cute. But six donkeys demanding snacks while you’re trapped in a golf cart…you’re just asking for it. Respect the Right of Way: Donkeys always have it. They aren’t afraid to play a game of “chicken”.

For most cruise passengers visiting Grand Turk, donkeys will be the least of their worries. I saw dozens of them during my visit, but most of the time they were minding their own business, looking like they were just hitchhiking along the roadside, replacing thumbs for hooves.

Bottom Line

Grand Turk remains one of the most beautiful, laid-back stops in the Caribbean. Just writing this article makes me want to go back and soak in the view of that water again.

There is plenty to see outside of the cruise port area, if reading this didn’t scare you from coming across a donkey. The Grand Turk Lighthouse is probably the most famous landmark on the island and dates back to 1852.

Just remember, you will probably encounter a few donkeys along the 7-mile stretch, and the traffic in Cockburn Town may not be the only congestion you face.