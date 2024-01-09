Sponsored Links
Where to Watch Icon of the Seas’ Arrival in Miami, In-Person and Online

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean
Tomorrow, the world’s largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, will arrive in Miami for the first time. The ship’s estimated arrival time is between 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. EST.

Royal Caribbean is throwing an arrival party for Icon of the Seas at the Perez Art Museum starting at 7 a.m. It is open for anyone who would like to attend and is located at 1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132.

Michael Bayley, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, posted the following on his Facebook page giving details of this arrival party for Icon of the Seas.

“Wednesday morning we have a huge celebration planned for all of our shoreside teams and guests and loyalists are also welcome to see this historic occasion — look for us waving from ICON as we arrive into Miami. Let’s wake up the whole city with our excitement for the Icon of Vacations’ arrival home. There’s going to be games, breakfast bites, live music and giveaways every 15 minutes, so be there at 7 a.m. sharp Wednesday, January 10 at Perez Art Museum Miami for the arrival of our Icon of the Seas!”

For those who don’t live in the Miami area, you will be able to watch the ship come in on a couple of the live webcams that overlook PortMiami.

The most popular webcam is from PTZtv that is located on top of the Intercontinental Hotel. You can watch the stream on YouTube here.

A second livestream is operated by Cruise Ships Live and it looks right down the main channel of PortMiami. You can view it on YouTube here or through the embedded video below.

Icon of the Seas will sail her inaugural cruise in two weeks, but will first host a few media cruises.

