Cruise NewsViking Orders Two More Expedition Ships for Delivery in 2030 and 2031

Viking Orders Two More Expedition Ships for Delivery in 2030 and 2031

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsViking Cruises

Viking announced this morning that they have ordered two additional expedition ships that will enter service in 2030 and 2031.

Viking Polaris expedition

The cruise line’s quarterly earnings report, that was released this morning, stated that Viking has entered into shipbuilding commitments for two additional expedition ships that are scheduled for delivery in 2030 and 2031.

Viking currently has two expedition ships in service, Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris.

In addition to the two expedition ships, Viking has also entered into option agreements for two more ocean ships for delivery in 2034. This new agreement has an exercise date of July 30, 2028.

The cruise line currently has the following eight ocean ships on order or under construction:

  • Viking Mira – Summer of 2026
  • Viking Libra – Late 2026
  • Viking Astrea – Summer of 2027
  • Viking Lyra – Spring 2028
  • Currently unnamed – May 2029
  • Currently unnamed – November 2029
  • Currently unnamed – May 2030
  • Currently unnamed – November 2030

Viking expects to take delivery of 10 new river ships in 2026, in addition to Viking Mira and Viking Libra.

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsViking Orders Two More Expedition Ships for Delivery in 2030 and 2031
Previous article
Carnival Cruise Ship Delays Departure After Loss of Power Just Miles from Port
Next article
TUI to Fly Thousands of Cruise Passengers Back Home After They Were Stranded in Middle East

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts