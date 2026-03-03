Viking Orders Two More Expedition Ships for Delivery in 2030 and 2031

Viking announced this morning that they have ordered two additional expedition ships that will enter service in 2030 and 2031.

The cruise line’s quarterly earnings report, that was released this morning, stated that Viking has entered into shipbuilding commitments for two additional expedition ships that are scheduled for delivery in 2030 and 2031.

Viking currently has two expedition ships in service, Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris.

In addition to the two expedition ships, Viking has also entered into option agreements for two more ocean ships for delivery in 2034. This new agreement has an exercise date of July 30, 2028.

The cruise line currently has the following eight ocean ships on order or under construction:

Viking Mira – Summer of 2026

Viking Libra – Late 2026

Viking Astrea – Summer of 2027

Viking Lyra – Spring 2028

Currently unnamed – May 2029

Currently unnamed – November 2029

Currently unnamed – May 2030

Currently unnamed – November 2030

Viking expects to take delivery of 10 new river ships in 2026, in addition to Viking Mira and Viking Libra.