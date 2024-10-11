Royal Caribbean Adding Cruise to Africa After Cancelling Middle Eastern Sailings

It looks like Royal Caribbean will be offering some unique sailings to African ports in late 2025.

Savvy travel agents were able to spot the new Royal Caribbean sailings on the cruise line’s Travel Advisor website.

According to information revealed on the site, Voyager of the Seas will be sailing from Barcelona to South Africa October of 2025, while visiting several other African ports of call along the journey.

The ship will be sailing from Spain to South Africa on one cruise, and then on to Singapore in the next.

The cruise line’s decision to offer these new destinations comes after cancelling two Middle Eastern repositioning cruises in early October.

Due to rising tensions in the Red Sea, the two cruises that were cancelled are apparently being swapped for the following sailings:

18-night sailing from Barcelona to Cape Town (October 27, 2025). Ports of call will include: Tangier (Morocco), Canary Islands, Dakar (Senegal), Walvis Bay (Namibia), and Cape Town (South Africa).

(October 27, 2025). Ports of call will include: Tangier (Morocco), Canary Islands, Dakar (Senegal), Walvis Bay (Namibia), and Cape Town (South Africa). 17-night sailing from Cape Town to Singapore (November 14, 2025). Ports of call will include: Port Elizabeth (South Africa), Pointe Des Galets (Reunion Island), Mauritius, and Singapore.

Each of the above sailings will have 12 sea days in total.

After arriving in Singapore, the ship will embark on a 12-night sailing to Brisbane on December 1, 2025.

Once in Brisbane, Voyager of the Seas will homeport in Australia for the remainder of the season.

These sailings are not yet open for booking at the time of this writing, and there is no word on when they will become available.

Voyager of the Seas is a 137,276 gross ton cruise ship that was built in 1999. The 4,000 max-capacity vessel was the first of five Voyager-class ships built by Royal Caribbean.

The ship is currently sailing in the Mediterranean and is scheduled to sail from Barcelona to Port Canaveral next month (November 10th) for seasonal cruises out of the Florida port.