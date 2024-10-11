Carnival Panorama, Fresh Out of Dry Dock, with New Upgrades and Smoke-Free Casino

Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Panorama, Fresh Out of Dry Dock, with New Upgrades and Smoke-Free...

J. Souza
By J. Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line announced today that Carnival Panorama has completed dry dock.  The Vista-class ship, which entered dry dock in Singapore in late September has been receiving technical upgrades and enhancements for the last 24 days.

Carnival Panorama dry dock

Carnival Panorama was the last ship in the cruise line’s 27-ship fleet to receive the new blue hull livery.  In addition to the new paint job, the ship went through several maintenance upgrades.

One of these upgrades was a new non-smoking casino which has been built right next to the main casino. 

Also, several shops were updated and added, including a new Effy Fine Jewelry store and a Carnival Adventures store.

In addition to the new stores, a Dreams Studio was added where passengers can schedule a photo shoot with a professional photographer.

Besides other technical upgrades, the only other notable new feature added was a new mini golf space on the ship.

Carnival Panorama new mini golf space
A new mini golf space was added on Carnival Panorama

Fresh out of dry dock, Carnival Panorama will hit the sea running, with a sailing that starts tomorrow, October 12.  This 25-day sailing begins in Singapore as part of the Carnival Journey program. 

The ship will make the cruise line’s first ever stop in Manila, Philippines on October 18, before making a transpacific journey that culminates in Long Beach on November 5.

Long Beach will be Panorama’s homeport for a while, offering 5-, 6-, and 7-day itineraries to the Mexican Riviera.

Carnival Panorama is a 133,868 gross ton vessel that can accommodate 4,000 passengers at double-capacity.

