Royal Caribbean’s Next New Cruise Ship Debuts in 3 Months

In three months, Royal Caribbean’s newest and largest cruise ship, Legend of the Seas, will make its debut. The vessel will be the third Icon class ship from Royal Caribbean.

Legend of the Seas will have 28 dining options and 17 bars & lounges. The 20 deck cruise ship will be 248,663 gross tons in size and have 2,805 cabins that carry 5,610 guests at double occupancy. It will be nearly 1,200 feet long and 219 feet wide.

The ship will be divided into eight neighborhoods and introduce legendary entertainment and dining venues.

In addition to entertainment in the AquaTheater and Absolute Zero, Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” will make it’s debut at sea. The hit Broadway musical with Royal Caribbean twists will take center stage in a show for families of all ages to make memories.

Also for the first time at sea, America’s Got Talent LIVE will showcase a dynamic lineup of unique acts, featuring performers from the Got Talent Universe, from magicians and musicians to acrobats, aerialists and more.

Live music will be available all around the ship including Dueling Pianos and Lou’s jazz lounge.

Royal Railway – Legend Station, first introduced on Utopia of the Seas, will be an immersive dining spot that will takes diners on the ship to new destinations along the ancient Silk Routes by train, combining entertainment, food and technology. Guests will follow the travels of explorer Marco Polo on a five-course expedition of flavors and history through China, India, Italy and more.

Hollywoodland Supper Club is promising to be an evening of glitz and glamour with a new supper club concept inspired by the golden age of Hollywood. Complete with sultry jazz, gourmet bites and cocktails, the multi-course dinner experience takes guests through a journey of cinema from 1910 to the 1950s.

The AquaDome Market will have five new all-day food stalls and a brand new juice and smoothie bar.

For families, Legend of the Seas will have adrenaline pumping thrills that include Category 6, the largest waterpark at sea. It will have six waterslides, a rock climbing wall, and Crown’s Edge. Crown’s Edge is part skywalk, part zip line experience 154 feet above the ocean and it’s only found on Icon class ships.

The cruise ship will have seven swimming pools including the adults-only Hideaway infinity pool at the ship’s aft. Kids can enjoy Splashaway Bay while adults nearby can cool off in the Water’s Edge pool, the largest at sea at Royal Bay. The vessel will also have 10 hot tubs.

Guests sailing on Legend of the Seas will also enjoy Royal Caribbean favorites like Central Park with 30,000 real plants and The Royal Promenade with floor to ceiling windows.

Surfside is an entire neighborhood on the ship just for families with small children. It will have dining venues, a splashpad, and entertainment geared towards young cruisers.

Legend of the Seas will debut on July 4, 2026, a seven-night cruise in the Mediterranean. After a season of sailing from Rome and Barcelona in Europe, the ship will head to Fort Lauderdale, Florida for the winter 2026-2027 season.

From Port Everglades, Legend of the Seas will sail six- and eight-night cruises to the Western and Southern Caribbean. Every sailing from Florida will visit Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island in The Bahamas.

You can view prices and itineraries offered on Legend of the Seas here.

Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean, gave the following statement about this new ship:

“With Legend of the Seas, we are bringing to life our most legendary vacation yet as we continue to push the boundaries with more of what guests know and love. Those looking to get the most out of their vacation can have it all with Legend’s combination of adventure-packed experiences and incredible destinations in Europe and the Caribbean.”