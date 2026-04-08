Carnival Cruise Line Tests New “Chicken & Waffles” Lunch Menu on Several Ships

Carnival Cruise Line is trying out a fresh lunch option on a few ships. While some are saying it sounds like a combination of Guy’s Burger Joint, Pig & Anchor BBQ, and Big Chicken all in one, so far it looks like a winner.

Carnival’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, recently shared a new menu from the deck 10 lunch spot on Carnival Liberty. This is one deck above the lido deck and main buffet area.

The concept is called “Chicken & Waffles & Waves”, and it combines Southern-style fried chicken with classic BBQ favorites.

What’s on the Menu?

The menu is split into two main sections: Chicken and BBQ Delight.

Chicken

Classic Fried Chicken – juicy inside, crispy outside, served with gravy

Spicy Fried Chicken – for those who like bold, fiery flavors

Crispy Chicken Burger – crunchy chicken with pickles, tangy mayo, and lettuce on soft buns

Saucy Chicken Tenders – served with your choice of buffalo, sticky Korean sauce, or plain

Hot Honey Glazed Fried Chicken – crispy chicken drizzled with sweet and spicy hot honey

Fluffy Waffles – perfect as a side with any chicken dish

BBQ Delight

Slow Cooked Pork Butt (gluten-free, contains pork) – tender BBQ pork bursting with flavor

BBQ Beef Brisket (gluten-free) – slow-cooked and melt-in-your-mouth good

Sides (& More)

Creamy Coleslaw (gluten-free, vegetarian)

Mac and Cheese (vegetarian)

Potato Bacon Salad (contains pork)

The menu offers a nice mix of crispy, saucy, and smoky flavors.

What Cruisers Are Saying

The response from Carnival fans has been mostly positive so far. Many people commented to Heald’s Facebook post that the menu “sounds delicious” and said they would gladly try it all.

Several cruisers who have already tried the new offerings on Carnival Liberty called it one of their favorite lunch spots onboard.

This ship, and others that are currently making this menu available, don’t have a Big Chicken or Guy’s Pig & Anchor BBQ on board, so some are guessing these offerings make some of those popular dishes available to older ships.

After eating at Shaq’s Big Chicken on Carnival Celebration I can see why it’s so popular. I could have eaten lunch there every night on my cruise that juicy chicken was so good. So, it’s good to see the cruise line making some of these similar offerings available on other ships, at least in a limited capacity.

One cruiser who just sailed on Liberty said this:

“I was on the Liberty last month on a b2b eek 1 we ate at the bbq- week 2 it had changed to chicken and waffles. Was a nice surprise. I think I had the saucy tenders, and the brisket.”

Will It Expand?

John Heald posted the menu on Facebook to get some feedback, as he typically will do with polls and questions on his social media page.

At the moment, the concept is only open for a limited time each day (roughly 2–3 hours at lunchtime) and is complimentary with your cruise fare.

And it’s only on a handful of ships, including Carnival Liberty, Carnival Conquest, and Carnival Glory.

Some are already asking if the menu will be added to ships that have upcoming dry docks or on ships like Magic, Breeze, or Pride.

Overall, the early reaction seems to indicate that Chicken & Waffles & Waves could become a popular new lunch spot for Carnival cruisers