Royal Caribbean’s Newest Cruise Ship Arrives in Florida for the First Time

Royal Caribbean’s newest and largest cruise ship, Star of the Seas, arrived in the U.S. for the first time this morning when the vessel pulled into Port Canaveral at around 7:00 am.

Star of the Seas will sail a couple of shakedown and media cruises before the ship’s maiden voyage on August 16, 2025. Four days later, the vessel will be officially named and christened by legendary music icon Diana Ross.

After a handful of shorter showcase cruises, Star of the Seas will begin seven-night year-round sailings to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral. You can view itineraries and prices here.

The ship has more than 2,800 cabins and offers 40 dining and drink venues. It has the largest waterpark at sea and an entire neighborhood designed just for families.

Star of the Seas is the second Icon class cruise ship from Royal Caribbean, the largest cruise ships in the world at 248,663 gross tons.

Port Canaveral is inviting cruise fans to join them for a wave out event when Star of the Seas departs on her maiden cruise.

This “Star”-Studded Sailabration will take place on Saturday, August 16 at Jetty Park coinciding with the afternoon departure of Star of the Seas from Port Canaveral.

Festivities kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will feature food trucks, themed giveaways, a DJ and more. Attendance at the event is free, however parking passes for Jetty Park are required and should be purchased in advance by going here.