Massive Fight Breaks Out Just Outside Cruise Terminal in Long Beach

Security teams at a Long Beach (San Pedro) cruise terminal had to be called into action this morning, as a fight broke out just outside the building.

Video footage provided by X user @Rororowyaboatz showed at least a dozen individuals throwing fists and pulling hair before security came outside to break things up.

Carnival Firenze departed out of the port this morning for a 4-day cruise to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico.

Carnival Radiance is currently in port and is scheduled to go on a 3-day sailing to Ensenada later today.

Below is video footage of the fight. (Video contains strong language)

Fighting on a cruise ship can earn any passenger an instant lifetime ban, and cruise lines have been cracking down on this kind of behavior a lot more recently.

While this incident took place outside the cruise terminal it remains to be seen if the consequences are just as severe.

Carnival’s Code of Conduct

Carnival’s website makes clear that the company has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to fighting or other types of disruptive behavior.

The cruise line’s code of conduct says the following:

“Consistent with our commitment to safety, disruptive behavior is not tolerated and any guest whose conduct affects the comfort, enjoyment, safety or well-being of other guests or crew will be disembarked at their own expense and banned from sailing on Carnival in the future. All guests must acknowledge and commit to our code of conduct during the check-in process, and any violation may result in a fine of $500, possible stateroom confinement and removal from the ship.”

Other Recent Incidents

Just recently, a large fight involving dozens of people took place at Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, leading to the temporary shutdown of the popular Oasis Lagoon pool.

Eyewitness reports and social media videos show a chaotic scene with yelling, punching, and what appeared to be blood in the water. The brawl, reportedly between two families, resulted in at least one person being airlifted from the island for medical attention.