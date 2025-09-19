Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas to Add Over 90 Cabins, According to One Estimate

Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas is set to get “Royal Amplified” this spring.

While the 6,780 max capacity ship is set to receive all kinds of new amenities, a major highlight of the drydock will be the addition of at least 91 new staterooms, to add to its current 2,747 cabins.

According to estimates by Cruise Industry News, the 2016-built vessel is expected to re-enter service next May with over 90 cabins that will replace some of the ship’s other areas. One of the goals of this dry dock is to give the ship a little face-lift while also adding some new public spaces and amenities.

The new staterooms will reportedly be placed across several decks, repurposing existing spaces:

Deck 3 will see 29 new inside cabins replace the ship’s current conference center.

will see 29 new inside cabins replace the ship’s current conference center. Decks 14 and 15 will gain 29 new guest accommodations, including a mix of inside and balcony cabins, taking over the area previously used by the Wonderland specialty restaurant.

will gain 29 new guest accommodations, including a mix of inside and balcony cabins, taking over the area previously used by the Wonderland specialty restaurant. Deck 6 will feature five new cabins, created from a portion of the Vitality Café.

will feature five new cabins, created from a portion of the Vitality Café. Deck 14 will also be home to nearly 30 additional staterooms, which will replace part of the Adventure Ocean kids’ club and a section of the adults-only Solarium deck. These additions will comprise a variety of inside staterooms, larger ocean-view rooms, suites, and balcony cabins.

will also be home to nearly 30 additional staterooms, which will replace part of the Adventure Ocean kids’ club and a section of the adults-only Solarium deck. These additions will comprise a variety of inside staterooms, larger ocean-view rooms, suites, and balcony cabins. Deck 17 will see a unique change, with two duplex suites being combined into a single, large stateroom.

Harmony of the Seas is scheduled to enter drydock in early April, after a repositioning sailing to Europe. After the dry dock the ship will offer Western Mediterranean voyages for the summer of 2026.

Besides the estimated increase in cabin count, the refit will introduce a few other features:

Casino Royale will be expanded, which is set to become the largest on any Royal Caribbean ship. And dining options will include the introduction of Samba Grill, a Brazilian-style steakhouse.

The ship will also welcome the Pesky Parrot Bar, a tropical-themed venue that first debuted on Utopia of the Seas in 2024. This bar will replace the ship’s Bionic Bar on Deck 6.

The addition of 91 staterooms on Harmony of the Seas has not been officially stated in a report by Royal Caribbean but is an estimate based on Cruise Industry News findings and available deck plans provided by the cruise line.