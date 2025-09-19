Why Some Carnival Fans Are Scrambling to Get Lifetime Loyalty Status After Surprise Offer

Following a recent policy change that offers lifetime Diamond status to its top-tier guests, some of Carnival Cruise Line’s most dedicated fans are scrambling to book cruises. The reason? A targeted promotional offer a lot are talking about online.

Some are seeing this offer as their last and best chance to secure a permanent spot at the very top of the loyalty ladder.

A screenshot going around on Reddit shows an email with the headline “LEVEL-UP YOUR FUN” and the subheading “PLAYERS CLUB BOOST YOUR VIFP GAME.” The offer promises:

3X VIFP days earned on booked cruises using the promotion

on booked cruises using the promotion Free balcony drinks for the guest and a companion

for the guest and a companion $200 FunPlay casino credit

The title of the post stated “I might actually be able to reach diamond for life”.

Strong Community Reaction

On the r/CarnivalCruiseFans subreddit, the comments quickly filled up with cruisers wanting to take advantage of this offer. Some users described racing to book with one comment stating, “Carnival website is down, probably people rushing to book lol.”

The original poster who started the thread wrote:

“I’m currently 48 days away from getting over 200. With this offer that’s just two 7-day cruises and one 3-day. I had accepted that it wasn’t possible so seeing this email pop up got me so excited lol.”

One comment added, “We’re booked. Even our vacation planner’s system was crashing… ALSO, she confirmed everyone in the room gets double/triple points as long as the person booking has the offer.”

For cruisers just short of Diamond with the VIFP program, the triple-points opportunity suddenly makes reaching Diamond a possibility.

But it should be noted that they will have to reach Diamond status by May 31, 2026.

One user noted, “I don’t have this one. I have to 2xs. But everybody got that one.” And another expressed their frustration at not being closer to the goal, saying, “I’m just getting to Platinum… I really wish I had a little more time to get diamond. If I could get triple points I would book enough cruises between now and then to get diamond.”

Lifetime Diamond Status

Carnival just recently announced that passengers who get to Diamond level will now hold it permanently. Previously, they would only receive Diamond status for six years.

When the cruise line first rolled out the loyalty program changes, members were concerned about losing status because Carnival shifted from days-at-sea to a spend-based model, similar to how airlines handle their loyalty programs.

Current Diamond perks include priority boarding and tendering, complimentary laundry, recognition gifts, a free cabin upgrade, exclusive events, and special booking assistance.

Getting those perks for life has become the ultimate goal for many loyal Carnival cruisers.

A Divided Reaction

Not everyone was thrilled. Some mentioned the short promotional window, requiring cruises by February in some email details.

Others were skeptical about the campaign’s timing given Carnival’s recent explanation that having “too many Platinum and Diamond members” was straining the program.

Still, for many passengers, getting a last-minute chance into Carnival’s top tier has created a real sense of urgency. As one member summed it up:

“I might need to rearrange my life to make this happen if it means I can lock in Diamond for life.”