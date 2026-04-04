Royal Caribbean Adding a 3-Story Treehouse Cabin on Ship, Hero of the Seas

When Royal Caribbean’s fourth Icon class ship, Hero of the Seas, makes its debut in August 2027, it will have one of the most, if not the most, unique cabin at sea.

Royal Caribbean first introduced the Ultimate Family Suite several years ago and it’s currently on six of their Oasis and Quantum cruise ships.

When Icon class ships debuted, the cruise line raised the bar and introduced the Ultimate Family Townhouse which is currently on Icon of the Seas and Star of the Seas.

When Hero of the Seas launches next summer, the Ultimate Family Townhouse will be accompanied by the Ultimate Family Treehouse. The Ultimate Family Townhouse will stay in the same spot as on sister ships and the The Ultimate Family Treehouse will be located with the suites on decks 17, 18 and 19.

This three-deck treehouse, cabin number 17022, will feature a rooftop terrace, a private hot tub, a two-deck teen space, and have two main bedrooms. Both bedrooms will have their own bathroom and balcony.

The Ultimate Family Treehouse has a guest capacity of 12 and is listed at 2,088 square feet and 705 square feet of balcony space. It has two king-size beds, four twin-size beds, one bunk bed with two twin beds, and one double sofa bed. It also has four bathrooms.

How much does it cost to book this incredible new stateroom on Royal Caribbean. While prices vary from sailing to sailing, some cruises can be booked starting at $43,040 per person for a seven night cruise to the Western Caribbean.

For cruises over the holidays, the price goes as high as $187,660 per person for the December 30, 2027 sailing. All prices listed are based on double occupancy.

The cabin opened for bookings just a few days ago and the Ultimate Family Treehouse is already mostly booked for 2027. It’s booked for the first 13 cruises on the ship with the first open date being the November 6, 2027 sailing.

The only other sailings in 2027 where the Ultimate Family Treehouse has not yet been booked at the time of press are the December 4, 11, and 23 departures. The December 23, 2027 cruise over Christmas is listed at $105,427.98 per person.

The following Star Class perks are included with the cabin:

Exclusive Access to Royal Genie Service

All Day Access to Coastal Kitchen

Complimentary dining throughout the ship, including most specialty dining venues***

Complimentary Deluxe Beverage Package (for guests 21 years or older, or 18 and over where applicable by law)

Complimentary Refreshment Package (for guests under legal drinking age)

Still and Sparkling Water Replenished Daily

Complimentary Gratuities

Complimentary VOOM, The Fastest Internet at Sea

Expedited Boarding and Departure

Best Seats in the House in Select Entertainment Venues

Priority Entrance to Many Onboard Activities

Suite Lounge Access (complimentary hors d’oeuvres and cocktails each evening)

Access to Suite Sun Deck

Royal Caribbean Plush Bathrobes for Use Onboard

Complimentary Minibar stocked with Coca-Cola® Beverages and Water

Complimentary Laundry and Pressing Services

Luxury Mattress and Pillows

Frette Linens

Luxury Bathroom Amenities

Lavazza Espresso Coffee Maker

Hero of the Seas will homeport at the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami. From Miami, the cruise ship will sail seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. (View Prices on Cruises on Hero of the Seas)

Every cruise on the ship will visit Royal Caribbean popular private island in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.