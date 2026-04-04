Carnival Horizon Forced to Slow Speeds Due to ‘Mechanical Issue’, Delayed in Miami Arrival

Carnival Cruise Line guests who are scheduled to sail on Carnival Horizon on April 5, 2026, are being told to arrive at the port 2 hours later than planned.

The cruise line has also informed passengers currently on the 4,000-guest vessel that an unspecified “mechanical issue” has made it necessary for the ship to slow its speed.

This slower speed means the ship will arrive in PortMiami later than originally planned, giving current passengers an extra hour or so to enjoy their cruise vacation.

In a letter sent to passengers currently on board, the cruise line confirmed the issue, after an announcement was also made over the ship’s PA system.

“Our engineers are actively working to repair a minor mechanical issue, which requires us to reduce our speed slightly. As a result, we now expect to dock in Miami at 8:30 AM, a little later than originally scheduled,” the letter stated.

Logistics in Delays

While an extra couple of hours on a cruise might feel like a nice bonus at first, it also means that travel arrangements might need to be adjusted. After all, an 11:00: AM flight home from MIA just became a nail-biter for those on board with tight travel plans.

Carnival’s letter also informed cruisers that Wi-Fi would be available to everyone on board so these arrangements can be taken care of.

The letter also stated that it could be presented to airline representatives to help with fees if flight changes were needed.

Recent Issues with Horizon

Carnival Horizon has had several mechanical issues over recent months. Propulsion troubles and issues with maintaining cruising speeds delayed other cruises last year as well.

On social media, frequent cruisers have noted the ship’s recent technical difficulties, with one Facebook user saying, “Oh boy this again. It’s setting off ptsd from my November trip on this ship.”

Reports from past cruises in November 2025 and February 2026 describe similar speed restrictions that led to arrival delays of up to 8 hours and, in some cases, canceled port visits.

While a turbocharger on one of the engines was reportedly replaced in December 2025, today’s delay doesn’t give us a lot of details to go on. It might not be related to the propulsion system at all.

Handling Delays

Delays happen. It’s not unheard of. But stories like this are good opportunities to make sure you are prepared for your next cruise should you experience a similar delay. I always recommend having cruise travel insurance. Not only will it cover things like flight delays and missed flights, but a good plan will also cover all of those extra things like the need to book a hotel, rental car, etc. On top of this, you’ll just have some peace of mind that a delay won’t hurt you financially.

I know how one missed flight can lead to a domino effect of all kinds of extra expenses that you probably didn’t put into the cruise budget.

Additionally, keep up with all communications from the cruise line. You can do this through Carnival’s Hub App, but the company will also send updates through email. If the cruise line says to arrive at the port two hours later, follow this advice. If too many people arrive before the current passengers can get off the ship it just causes a massive traffic bottleneck that causes even more delays.

Looking Ahead

Horizon is currently maintaining its scheduled itineraries, so that’s good news so far. The next cruise will depart Miami slightly behind schedule but nothing that would interfere with ports of call, at least not at this point.

The vessel is slotted to depart PortMiami on April 5 for a 6-day cruise that will visit Celebration Key, Ocho Rios, and Grand Cayman before returning back to Miami on April 11.

Carnival Horizon is scheduled for major maintenance in June 2026, where a permanent fix for the propulsion system is expected to be put into place.