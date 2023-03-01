Royal Caribbean Updates Perks in Loyalty Program

Royal Caribbean has updated some of the perks that their Emerald, Diamond, Diamond Plus, and Pinnacle members receive on their cruises.



Royal Caribbean is celebrating their 25th anniversary of the Crown & Anchor Society and has added some perks for their most frequent cruisers.

Starting on March 10, 2023, Emerald guests will no longer have to pre-select their welcome beverage prior to sailing. They will now receive additional complimentary water bottles in their stateroom instead. Guests who have built up at least 55 cruise points but less than 80 are Emerald.

In addition to the daily four free drinks up to $14 that Diamond and above members receive, they now get 20% off bottles of wine over $100 and 40% off bottles of wine that are under $100. This change also goes into effect on March 10, 2023. Guests reach Diamond status when they have accumulated at least 80 cruise points.

Sponsored Links



The cruise line is also updating the crystal blocks that cruisers receive then they reach milestone points. Members receive their first crystal block at 140 cruise points and earn subsequent blocks for every 70 points thereafter. This spring, Royal Caribbean is debuting brand new full-color crystal blocks and is phasing out the current design.

Diamond Plus and Pinnacle members will also receive new amenities that include new toiletry bags and upgraded totes.

Guests on Royal Caribbean’s cruises receive one cruise point for each day they sail on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship. Double points are awarded for solo cruisers (paying double occupancy rates) and those staying in suites.