Royal Caribbean Ship Begins Longest Ever 274-Night World Cruise, Visiting 60 Countries and 7 Continents

A cruise ship full of eager passengers ready to mark some items off their bucket list just began its epic journey.

Marking the longest cruise in its history, Royal Caribbean International’s Serenade of the Seas set sail from PortMiami on Sunday, embarking on an unprecedented 274-night journey.

This “Ultimate World Cruise” will take passengers around the globe spanning a staggering 60 countries and 7 continents, with over 150 ports of call. Among them are 57 destinations entirely new to Royal Caribbean, offering a truly unique and exclusive experience.

The itinerary promises some amazing highlights including:

11 World Wonders: Passengers will on Serenade of the Seas will be visiting iconic landmarks like Petra, the Great Wall of China, Machu Picchu, The Great Pyramids of Giza, the Temple of Artemis, and the Roman Colosseum.

Uncharted Territory: The all-new itinerary will visit 57 new destinations exclusive to this cruise.

Global Encounters on 7 continents: Cruisers will be visiting all seven continents on this global voyage, with visits to South America, Antarctica, Central America, the South Pacific, New Zealand, Australia, the Far East, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, and more.

New Year’s Eve Spectacle: Passengers on the Royal Caribbean ship will be able to celebrate the new year in unforgettable style with a dazzling fireworks display anchored off Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro.

Royal Caribbean’s “Ultimate World Cruise” has begun its first leg of the journey, covering three continents. The initial phase of the voyage, called “Ultimate Americas,” promises to show passengers different cultures, famous places, and beautiful landscapes.

During the “Ultimate Americas” trip, Serenade of the Seas will stop at 36 places, including four of the most amazing wonders in the world. Passengers will see the ancient Mayan ruins of Chichen Itza in Mexico, be amazed by the Iguazu Falls between Argentina and Brazil, and learn about the rich history of the Americas.

The 4-segment world cruise will end in September of 2024, back at PortMiami, where it all began.

Just before that the ship will be visiting the Mediterranean and sail northward to Norway, before visiting Iceland, Bermuda, and Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at Cococay.

You can see the full itinerary here.

Cost of the cruise

How much did this cruise cost? Interior cabins started at $60,000 per person, with Balcony staterooms starting around $82,000.

Taxes and fees added up to almost $5,000. With 150 ports of call these fees can add up as each port has its own fee structure that it charges each visiting vessel.

However, cruisers had the opportunity to just do a segment or two of this cruise instead of the entire 274-night sailing. The voyage was broken up into four segments which included: Ultimate Americas Cruise, Ultimate Asia Pacific Cruise, Ultimate Middle East & Med Cruise, and Ultimate Europe & Beyond Cruise.

These segments ranged in price, starting from $13,399 per person in an interior cabin for the Americas cruise (64 days) to $17,799 per person for the Asia Pacific cruise (87 days).

Segments of the world cruise

Here’s a breakdown of the segment lengths for the Ultimate World Cruise:

Ultimate Americas Cruise:

Total duration: December 10, 2023 – February 11, 2024 (64 days)

December 10, 2023 – February 11, 2024 (64 days) Highlights: Chichen Itza: December 13, 2023 (1 day) Christ the Redeemer: December 31, 2023 (New Year’s Eve) Iguazu Falls: January 5, 2024 (1 day) Machu Picchu: January 29-30, 2024 (2 days)



Ultimate Asia Pacific Cruise:

Total duration: February 11, 2024 – May 9, 2024 (87 days)

February 11, 2024 – May 9, 2024 (87 days) Highlights: Great Barrier Reef: March 13-14, 2024 (2 days) Great Wall of China: April 7-8, 2024 (2 days) Taj Mahal: May 1, 2024 (1 day)



Ultimate Middle East & Med Cruise:

Total duration: May 9, 2024 – July 10, 2024 (62 days)

May 9, 2024 – July 10, 2024 (62 days) Highlights: Petra: May 17, 2024 (1 day) Pyramids of Giza: May 21-22, 2024 (2 days) Temple of Artemis: May 28, 2024 (1 day) Colosseum: July 1, 2024 (1 day)



Ultimate Europe & Beyond Cruise: