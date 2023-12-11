First Impressions of the World’s Most Luxurious Cruise Line, I’m Blown Away

I have taken more than 75 cruises on 17 different cruise lines. Up until now, I had yet to sail on the world’s most luxurious cruise line, Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises invited me to attend the christening of their newest cruise ship, Seven Seas Grandeur, and take a three night preview cruise on the vessel. I’ve been so excited to experience all of the great things I have heard about Regent. After spending a little more than 24 hours on board this luxurious cruise ship, here are my first impressions.

For those who are not familiar with Regent Seven Seas Cruises, they operate the world’s most luxurious fleet of ships and are all-inclusive in every way. Cruise fares include everything from business class air, unlimited shore excursions, gratuities, and all restaurants on board, just to name of a few.

From the first second that I stepped on board, I have been blown away. From bow to stern, Seven Seas Grandeur stands above any other cruise ship that I have sailed on. As they said during the christening ceremony last night, it’s the world’s most luxurious cruise ship.

The moment that you step on Seven Seas Grandeur, the crown jewel of the ship is on display. Seven Seas Grandeur is home to the only Fabergé egg at sea. This stunning multi-million dollar masterpiece was created specifically for the ship. There’s nine million dollars worth of art on the ship including several original Picassos.

One of the things that has really stood out to me so far is the high ceilings on deck 4. It really opens this area up and gives the feeling of a five-star luxury hotel on land. There are many areas where you can’t even tell you are on a cruise ship. When you enter the spa, it looks like you are walking into a luxury spa at a resort in Las Vegas.

The Compass Rose is the main dining room on board and will leave you speechless the moment you step foot into the restaurant. Regent’s goal was for it to be the best main dining room at sea and so far, I can’t disagree with that statement one bit.

The crew on board a cruise ship can take a good cruise and turn it into an exceptional cruise. The service I’ve received so far on Seven Seas Grandeur stands above what I’m used to experiencing on cruises. I can’t say enough good things about them.

I am staying in a Concierge suite on deck 7. It’s by far the nicest suite that I have stayed in on a cruise ship. The balcony and bathroom are both huge, and there’s a nice walk-in closet with tons of space to hang clothes. You can watch a short video walkthrough of my cabin below.

There are plenty of power outlets on each side of the bed including USB-C. The bed is the most comfortable bed I have ever had on a cruise and love how it faces the ocean. I mean, is there anything better than waking up and looking straight out at the ocean?

I am going to wrap up this quick first impressions article and go experience more of what Seven Seas Grandeur offers. I will have more about this incredible new cruise ship after the cruise is over. So far, I am absolutely blown away by the ship, crew, and the food that I’ve experienced during my short time on board.

