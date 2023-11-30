Sponsored Links
Royal Caribbean Sending New Cruise Ship, Star of the Seas, to Port Canaveral

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean is sending another one of the world’s largest cruise ships to the world’s busiest port in 2025.

star of the seas

Royal Caribbean’s second Icon class ship, Star of the Seas, will homeport at Port Canaveral for its inaugural season in the summer of 2025.

Cruises on Star of the Seas will open for bookings on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. While exact itineraries have yet to be announced, the cruise ship will sail to the Caribbean and The Bahamas from Port Canaveral.

Star of the Seas will be the one of the world’s largest cruise ships when it debuts in two years. At more than 250,000 gross tons, Icon class cruise ships are the largest ever built.

Will Star of the Seas be larger than Icon of the Seas and claim the title of the world’s largest cruise ship? Royal Caribbean has yet to confirm that Star of the Seas will be larger but the cruise line does have a tradition of making each new ship in a class slightly larger than the previous one.

Royal Caribbean has yet to release a lot of details on this new ship, but it will likely have most of the features that are found on Icon of the Seas, with a few tweaks and improvements.

Cruise Fever will have all details on Star of the Seas as they are announced by Royal Caribbean.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
