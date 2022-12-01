Royal Caribbean Sees Single Largest Booking Day Ever

More people than ever just decided to book a cruise with Royal Caribbean on the same day.

Royal Caribbean International just released a statement revealing a record-breaking Black Friday. According to a press release, the recent Black Friday sales event was the company’s single largest booking day ever.

In addition to breaking the single-day booking record, Royal Caribbean has also experienced it’s highest volume booking week in the company’s almost 54 year history.

This marks the 3rd time in 2022 that the cruise line has set new records for the number of bookings in one day. Previously in the year the company reported record-breaking bookings when the highly-anticipated Icon of the Seas was revealed and opened for reservations. Icon of the Seas will debut in 2024.

“This has been a year for the books at Royal Caribbean International, from the full return of our 26 ships to the first look at Icon of the Seas, the best family vacation in the world,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “Every milestone met is an accomplishment achieved, it’s a wonderful start to 2023 and we are excited for what lies ahead. We could not have reached this point without our loyal guests, valued travel advisors and partners, and the Royal Caribbean International team around the world.”

With restrictions falling away and people more ready than ever to travel on a cruise ship the industry is seeing high demand.

Royal Caribbean is hitting it’s stride going into the end of 2022. With the addition of Wonder of the Seas and the excitement of what will be the largest cruise ship in the world with Icon of the Seas, it seems cruisers are ready to fill those ships on some epic vacations.

