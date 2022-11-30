Best Mediterranean Cruises in 2023 (7 Nights +)

Looking to take a Mediterranean cruise in 2023? We found the best deals out of ports along the Mediterranean and listed some of the best deals below.
These cruises are all at least 7 nights in duration and are priced under $750 with most being under $400 and $500 per person for an interior stateroom.
Related: See our recent article on the best Mediterranean cruise ports here.
Keep in mind these prices are subject to change and may have changed even since the writing of this article.
Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links which may allow us to collect a small compensation if you purchase through these links. Thank you for your support.
Click here to see all current Mediterranean cruise deals
Mediterranean Cruises Out of Athens, Greece
Ship: MSC Musica
Duration: 8 nights
Itinerary: Athens (Port of Piraeus), Santorini, Mykonos, Valletta, Siracusa, Salerno, Civitavecchia (Rome) , Genoa, Italy
Dates: November 5th
Pricing: $209 per person for interior staterooms
Ship: MSC Poesia
Duration: 11 nights
Itinerary: Athens (Port of Piraeus), Palermo, Civitavecchia (Rome), Genoa, Kusadasi (Ephesus), Istanbul, Athens
Dates: November 4th, November 15th, October 24th, October 13th
Pricing: $369 – $499 per person for interior staterooms.
Ship: Enchantment of the Seas
Duration: 7 nights
Itinerary: Athens (Port of Piraeus), Mykonos, Souda Bay, Zakynthos, Corfu, Kotor, Porto Corsini
Dates: October 9th ($560), August 14th, ($571), May 22nd ( $579), June 19th ($599), September 11th ($613), July 17th ($709)
Pricing: $560 – $709
Ship: MSC Musica
Duration: 7 Night
Itinerary: Athens (Port of Piraeus), Santorini, Kusadasi (Ephesus), Haifa (Jerusalem), Limassol, Mykonos
Dates: April 30th, May 7th, May 14th, May 21st, May 28th, June 4th, June 11th, June 18th, June 25th, July 2nd, July 9th, July 16, July 23rd, July 30th, August 6th, August 13th, August 20th, August 27th, September 3rd, September 10th, September 17th, September 24th, October 1st, October 8th, October 15th, October 22nd, November 5th
Pricing: $549 – $749 per person for interior stateroom
Ship: Celebrity Infinity
Duration: 7 nights
Itinerary: Athens (Port of Piraeus), Thessaloniki, Mykonos, Kusadasi (Ephesus), Rhodes, Santorini, Hydra, Athens
Dates: June 17th, July 8th, July 29th, August 19th, September 9th, September 16th,
Pricing: $649 – $749 per person for interior stateroom
Ship: Celestyal Crystal
Duration: 7 nights
Itinerary: Athens (Port of Piraeus), Port Said, Ashdod (Port for Jerusalem), Limassol, Rhodes, Kusadasi (Ephesus), Athens
Dates: February 25th
Pricing: $678 per person for interior stateroom
Filter all Mediterranean cruise deals here
Mediterranean Cruises Out of Barcelona, Spain
Ship: MSC Fantasia
Duration: 7 nights
Itinerary: Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, La Spezia, Naples, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona
Dates: November 4th, November 11th , November 18th , November 25th , December 9th , December 16th
Pricing: $189 per person for interior stateroom
Ship: MSC World Europa
Duration: 7 nights
Itinerary: Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Civitavecchia (Rome), Palermo, Valletta (Malta), Barcelona
Dates: November 17th ($289), November 24th ($289), November 10th ($469), December 22nd ($499), December 29th ($549)
Pricing: $289 – $549 per person for interior stateroom
Ship: MSC Grandiosa
Duration: 7 nights
Itinerary: Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Civitavecchia (Rome), Palermo, Valletta (Malta), Barcelona
Dates: January 20th ($388), January 27th ($388), January 13th ($428)
Pricing: $388 – $428 per person for interior stateroom
Ship: MSC Bellissima
Duration 7 nights
Itinerary: Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, La Spezia, Naples, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona
Dates: January 28th ($389), January 21st ($389), January 7th ($429), January 14th ($429), February 4th ($469), February 18th ($499)
Pricing: $389 – $499 per person for interior stateroom
Ship: MSC Divina
Duration: 8 nights
Itinerary: Barcelona, Genoa, Marseille, Valletta, Siracusa, Civitavecchia (Rome)
Dates: June 1st
Pricing: $289 per person for interior stateroom
Ship: MSC Seaview
Duration: 7 nights
Itinerary: Barcelona, Cannes, Genoa, La Spezia, Civitavecchia (Rome), Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona
Dates: April 29th, May 6th, May 27th, June 3rd, October 21st
Pricing: $479 – $529 per person for interior stateroom
Ship: Enchantment of the Seas
Duration: 7 nights
Itinerary: Barcelona, Cannes, Villefranche, Genoa, Portofino, Livorno, Civitavecchia (Rome)
Dates: August 28th, October 23rd
Pricing: $503 per person for interior stateroom
Get the best Mediterranean cruise deals here
Mediterranean Cruises Out of Rome (Civitavecchia)
Ship: MSC World Europa
Duration: 7 nights
Itinerary: Civitavecchia (Rome), Palermo, Valletta, Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Civitavecchia (Rome)
Dates: November 13th, November 20th, November 27th, December 4th, December 11th, December 18th
Pricing: $289 per person for interior stateroom
Ship: MSC Grandiosa
Duration: 7 nights
Itinerary: Civitavecchia (Rome), Palermo, Valletta, Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Civitavecchia (Rome)
Dates: January 23rd, January 30th, January 16th ($428), January 9th ($428), February 6th ($468), February 13th ($498)
Pricing: $388 – $498 per person for interior stateroom
Ship: MSC Seashore
Duration: 7 nights
Itinerary: Civitavecchia (Rome), Palermo, Ibiza, Valencia, Marseille, Genoa, Civitavecchia (Rome)
Dates: May 7th ($469), April 16th ($499), April 23rd ($499), April 30th ($499), May 14th ($499), May 21st (499), May 28th ($499),
Pricing: $469 – $499 per person for interior stateroom
Ship: MSC Seaview
Duration: 7 nights
Itinerary: Civitavecchia (Rome), Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Cannes, Genoa, La Spezia, Civitavecchia (Rome)
Dates: April 19th, April 26th , May 3rd, May 10th , May 17th , May 24th
Pricing: $479 per person for interior stateroom
Ship: Enchantment of the Seas
Duration: 7 nights
Itinerary: Civitavecchia (Rome), Salerno, Messina, Santorini, Kusadasi (Ephesus), Mykonos, Athens
Dates: October 30th
Pricing: $549 per person for interior stateroom
Click here to see all current prices of Mediterranean cruise deals
Mediterranean Cruises Out of Istanbul, Turkey
Ship: MSC Splendida
Duration: 9 nights
Itinerary: Istanbul, Corfu, Bari, Trieste, Katakolon (Olympia), Athens (Port of Piraeus), Kusadasi (Ephesus), Istanbul
Dates: May 5th ($339), May 14th ($349), May 23rd ( $389), June 1st ( $439), June 10 ($489), september 26th ($489), June 19th ($529)
Pricing: $339 – $529 per person for interior stateroom
Mediterranean Cruises Out of Naples, Italy
Ship: MSC Fantasia
Duration: 7 nights
Itinerary: Naples, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, La Spezia, Naples
Dates: November 8th, November 15th, November 22nd, November 29th, December 13th,
Pricing: $189 per person for interior stateroom
Ship: MSC Bellissima
Duration: 7 nights
Itinerary: Naples, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, La Spezia, Naples
Dates: January 25th ($389), February 1st ($389), January 11th ($429), February 8th ($469), February 15th ($499), February 22nd ($499), March 1st ( $539), March 8th ($539), March 15th ($539)
Pricing: $389 – $499 per person for interior stateroom
Ship: MSC Grandiosa
Duration: 7 nights
Itinerary: Naples, Genoa, Marseille, Barcelona, La Goulette, Palermo, Naples
Dates: April 22nd, April 29th, May 6th, May 20th, May 27th,
Pricing: $449 per person for interior stateroom
Mediterranean Cruises Out of Porto Corsini, Italy
Ship: Enchantment of the Seas
Duration: 7 nights
Itinerary: Porto Corsini, Koper, Messina, Civitavecchia (Rome), Livorno, Villefranche, Barcelona
Dates: May 29th
Price: $550 per person for interior stateroom
Mediterranean Cruises Out of Venice, Italy
Ship: MSC Lirica
Duration: 7 nights
Itinerary: Venice, Dubrovnik, Kotor, Corfu, Zakynthos, Bari, Venice
Dates: April 24th ($559), October 23rd ($509), October 30th ($509),
Price: $509 – $559 per person for interior stateroom
Start booking your Mediterranean cruise now. Filter by departure port, cruise line, price, and more here at CruiseDirect.
Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)
Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now