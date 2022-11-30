Best Mediterranean Cruises in 2023 (7 Nights +)

45 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Looking to take a Mediterranean cruise in 2023? We found the best deals out of ports along the Mediterranean and listed some of the best deals below.

These cruises are all at least 7 nights in duration and are priced under $750 with most being under $400 and $500 per person for an interior stateroom.

Related: See our recent article on the best Mediterranean cruise ports here.

Keep in mind these prices are subject to change and may have changed even since the writing of this article.

Mediterranean Cruises Out of Athens, Greece

Ship: MSC Musica

Duration: 8 nights

Itinerary: Athens (Port of Piraeus), Santorini, Mykonos, Valletta, Siracusa, Salerno, Civitavecchia (Rome) , Genoa, Italy

Dates: November 5th

Pricing: $209 per person for interior staterooms

Ship: MSC Poesia

Duration: 11 nights

Itinerary: Athens (Port of Piraeus), Palermo, Civitavecchia (Rome), Genoa, Kusadasi (Ephesus), Istanbul, Athens

Dates: November 4th, November 15th, October 24th, October 13th

Pricing: $369 – $499 per person for interior staterooms.



Ship: Enchantment of the Seas

Duration: 7 nights

Itinerary: Athens (Port of Piraeus), Mykonos, Souda Bay, Zakynthos, Corfu, Kotor, Porto Corsini

Dates: October 9th ($560), August 14th, ($571), May 22nd ( $579), June 19th ($599), September 11th ($613), July 17th ($709)

Pricing: $560 – $709



Ship: MSC Musica

Duration: 7 Night

Itinerary: Athens (Port of Piraeus), Santorini, Kusadasi (Ephesus), Haifa (Jerusalem), Limassol, Mykonos

Dates: April 30th, May 7th, May 14th, May 21st, May 28th, June 4th, June 11th, June 18th, June 25th, July 2nd, July 9th, July 16, July 23rd, July 30th, August 6th, August 13th, August 20th, August 27th, September 3rd, September 10th, September 17th, September 24th, October 1st, October 8th, October 15th, October 22nd, November 5th

Pricing: $549 – $749 per person for interior stateroom



Ship: Celebrity Infinity

Duration: 7 nights

Itinerary: Athens (Port of Piraeus), Thessaloniki, Mykonos, Kusadasi (Ephesus), Rhodes, Santorini, Hydra, Athens

Dates: June 17th, July 8th, July 29th, August 19th, September 9th, September 16th,

Pricing: $649 – $749 per person for interior stateroom



Ship: Celestyal Crystal

Duration: 7 nights

Itinerary: Athens (Port of Piraeus), Port Said, Ashdod (Port for Jerusalem), Limassol, Rhodes, Kusadasi (Ephesus), Athens

Dates: February 25th

Pricing: $678 per person for interior stateroom



Mediterranean Cruises Out of Barcelona, Spain

Ship: MSC Fantasia

Duration: 7 nights

Itinerary: Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, La Spezia, Naples, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona

Dates: November 4th, November 11th , November 18th , November 25th , December 9th , December 16th

Pricing: $189 per person for interior stateroom



Ship: MSC World Europa

Duration: 7 nights

Itinerary: Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Civitavecchia (Rome), Palermo, Valletta (Malta), Barcelona

Dates: November 17th ($289), November 24th ($289), November 10th ($469), December 22nd ($499), December 29th ($549)

Pricing: $289 – $549 per person for interior stateroom



Ship: MSC Grandiosa

Duration: 7 nights

Itinerary: Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Civitavecchia (Rome), Palermo, Valletta (Malta), Barcelona

Dates: January 20th ($388), January 27th ($388), January 13th ($428)

Pricing: $388 – $428 per person for interior stateroom



Ship: MSC Bellissima

Duration 7 nights

Itinerary: Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, La Spezia, Naples, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona

Dates: January 28th ($389), January 21st ($389), January 7th ($429), January 14th ($429), February 4th ($469), February 18th ($499)

Pricing: $389 – $499 per person for interior stateroom



Ship: MSC Divina

Duration: 8 nights

Itinerary: Barcelona, Genoa, Marseille, Valletta, Siracusa, Civitavecchia (Rome)

Dates: June 1st

Pricing: $289 per person for interior stateroom



Ship: MSC Seaview

Duration: 7 nights

Itinerary: Barcelona, Cannes, Genoa, La Spezia, Civitavecchia (Rome), Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona

Dates: April 29th, May 6th, May 27th, June 3rd, October 21st

Pricing: $479 – $529 per person for interior stateroom



Ship: Enchantment of the Seas

Duration: 7 nights

Itinerary: Barcelona, Cannes, Villefranche, Genoa, Portofino, Livorno, Civitavecchia (Rome)

Dates: August 28th, October 23rd

Pricing: $503 per person for interior stateroom



Mediterranean Cruises Out of Rome (Civitavecchia)

Ship: MSC World Europa

Duration: 7 nights

Itinerary: Civitavecchia (Rome), Palermo, Valletta, Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Civitavecchia (Rome)

Dates: November 13th, November 20th, November 27th, December 4th, December 11th, December 18th

Pricing: $289 per person for interior stateroom



Ship: MSC Grandiosa

Duration: 7 nights

Itinerary: Civitavecchia (Rome), Palermo, Valletta, Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Civitavecchia (Rome)

Dates: January 23rd, January 30th, January 16th ($428), January 9th ($428), February 6th ($468), February 13th ($498)

Pricing: $388 – $498 per person for interior stateroom



Ship: MSC Seashore

Duration: 7 nights

Itinerary: Civitavecchia (Rome), Palermo, Ibiza, Valencia, Marseille, Genoa, Civitavecchia (Rome)

Dates: May 7th ($469), April 16th ($499), April 23rd ($499), April 30th ($499), May 14th ($499), May 21st (499), May 28th ($499),

Pricing: $469 – $499 per person for interior stateroom



Ship: MSC Seaview

Duration: 7 nights

Itinerary: Civitavecchia (Rome), Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Cannes, Genoa, La Spezia, Civitavecchia (Rome)

Dates: April 19th, April 26th , May 3rd, May 10th , May 17th , May 24th

Pricing: $479 per person for interior stateroom

Ship: Enchantment of the Seas

Duration: 7 nights

Itinerary: Civitavecchia (Rome), Salerno, Messina, Santorini, Kusadasi (Ephesus), Mykonos, Athens

Dates: October 30th

Pricing: $549 per person for interior stateroom



Mediterranean Cruises Out of Istanbul, Turkey

Ship: MSC Splendida

Duration: 9 nights

Itinerary: Istanbul, Corfu, Bari, Trieste, Katakolon (Olympia), Athens (Port of Piraeus), Kusadasi (Ephesus), Istanbul

Dates: May 5th ($339), May 14th ($349), May 23rd ( $389), June 1st ( $439), June 10 ($489), september 26th ($489), June 19th ($529)

Pricing: $339 – $529 per person for interior stateroom



Mediterranean Cruises Out of Naples, Italy

Ship: MSC Fantasia

Duration: 7 nights

Itinerary: Naples, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, La Spezia, Naples

Dates: November 8th, November 15th, November 22nd, November 29th, December 13th,

Pricing: $189 per person for interior stateroom

Ship: MSC Bellissima

Duration: 7 nights

Itinerary: Naples, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, La Spezia, Naples

Dates: January 25th ($389), February 1st ($389), January 11th ($429), February 8th ($469), February 15th ($499), February 22nd ($499), March 1st ( $539), March 8th ($539), March 15th ($539)

Pricing: $389 – $499 per person for interior stateroom

Ship: MSC Grandiosa

Duration: 7 nights

Itinerary: Naples, Genoa, Marseille, Barcelona, La Goulette, Palermo, Naples

Dates: April 22nd, April 29th, May 6th, May 20th, May 27th,

Pricing: $449 per person for interior stateroom

Mediterranean Cruises Out of Porto Corsini, Italy

Ship: Enchantment of the Seas

Duration: 7 nights

Itinerary: Porto Corsini, Koper, Messina, Civitavecchia (Rome), Livorno, Villefranche, Barcelona

Dates: May 29th

Price: $550 per person for interior stateroom



Mediterranean Cruises Out of Venice, Italy

Ship: MSC Lirica

Duration: 7 nights

Itinerary: Venice, Dubrovnik, Kotor, Corfu, Zakynthos, Bari, Venice

Dates: April 24th ($559), October 23rd ($509), October 30th ($509),

Price: $509 – $559 per person for interior stateroom

