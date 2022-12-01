Cruise Line Announces Epic Cruise that Visits 28 Ports in 33 Days

One of the most immersive cruise experiences for visiting ports in the Mediterranean was just announced. From the Holy Lands to the Greek Isles, this itinerary has it all.

Oceania Cruises released a statement announcing a 33-day cruise that will call on 28 ports in the Mediterranean without repeating the same one twice.

Named “Mediterranean Connection: Grand Voyage”, the sailing will take place on Oceania’s ship Marina and will begin in Venice, Italy. Visiting ports in Italy, Greece, Israel, Egypt, Malta and more, the itinerary offers one of the most port-intensive cruise experiences you can find.

Here are the ports of call for this itinerary:

Venice (Trieste) , Italy

, Split, Croatia

Kotor, Montenegro

Corfu, Greece

Katakolon, Greece

Chania (Crete) , Greece

, Santorini, Greece

Messina ( Sicily ), Italy

( ), Salerno, Italy

Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy

(Civitavecchia), Naples /Pompeii, Italy

/Pompeii, Catania ( Sicily ), Italy

), Bodrum, Turkey

Ephesus (Kusadasi), Turkey

Athens (Piraeus), Greece

(Piraeus), Mykonos, Greece

Thessaloniki, Greece

Kavala/Philippi, Greece

Istanbul, Turkey (including one overnight)

Antalya, Turkey

Limassol, Cyprus

Jerusalem ( Haifa ), Israel

( ), Jerusalem (Ashdod), Israel

(Ashdod), Cairo (Port Said), Egypt

(Port Said), Alexandria, Egypt

Valletta, Malta

La Goulette, Tunisia

Barcelona, Spain

The overnight in Istanbul allows passengers more time to explore the city that spans two continents.

This special sailing will depart from Venice on October 11, 2023. For those who want to enjoy only part of the itinerary, 3 shorter 12-day segments will be offered on the vessel as well.

“With demand continuing to increase for longer and more destination-immersive voyages, we are thrilled to reveal this new itinerary offering experiences in both iconic and off-the-beaten-path ports of call in a corner of the world with rich history and cultural wonders,” remarked Howard Sherman, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

According to the company’s statement this grand voyage will offer more than just a cruise experience. “Ranging from a state-of-the art cooking school teaching the flavors of the region to private dining at Privée offering the ultimate exclusive dining experience, there are endless selections for guests to indulge in. This special Grand Voyage itinerary was designed for the intrepid explorer, enamored by the celebration of history, culture, and cuisine in myriad mesmerizing destinations.”

Travelers will visit 10 countries, each diverse and unique in its culture and history. The company promises to take passengers off the beaten path and to find the hidden gems of these iconic destinations.

A little about the vessel:

Marina is a 1,238 capacity luxury cruise ship with a tonnage of 66,084. She is 782 feet in length with a beam of 105 feet. The vessel’s maiden voyage took place in 2011 and was the first of a set of two ships, the other being Oceania’s Riviera.

If travelers just want to try a segment of this 33 day journey instead of the whole thing, the following are the options available:

Greek & Italian Shores – Venice to Rome – 10 days, October 11 – October 21, 2023

– 10 days, – Legendary Pathways – Rome to Istanbul – 11 days, October 21 – November 1, 2023

to – 11 days, – Holy Land & Treasures – Istanbul to Barcelona – 12 days, November 1 – November 13, 2023

to – 12 days, – Mediterranean Mystique – Barcelona to Rome – 22 days, September 29 – October 21, 2023

to – 22 days, – Icons of Civilizations – Venice to Istanbul – 21 days, October 11 – November 1, 2023

– 21 days, – Seas of Revelation – Rome to Barcelona – 23 days, October 21 – November 13, 2023

For additional information on Oceania cruises and about this specific itinerary you can call 855-OCEANIA or talk to your travel professional.

