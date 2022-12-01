Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCruise Line Announces Epic Cruise that Visits 28 Ports in 33 Days

Cruise Line Announces Epic Cruise that Visits 28 Ports in 33 Days

J. Souza
By J. Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

One of the most immersive cruise experiences for visiting ports in the Mediterranean was just announced.  From the Holy Lands to the Greek Isles, this itinerary has it all.

oceania riviera
Photo Credit: Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises released a statement announcing a 33-day cruise that will call on 28 ports in the Mediterranean without repeating the same one twice.

Named “Mediterranean Connection: Grand Voyage”, the sailing will take place on Oceania’s ship Marina and will begin in Venice, Italy.   Visiting ports in Italy, Greece, Israel, Egypt, Malta and more, the itinerary offers one of the most port-intensive cruise experiences you can find.

View Prices on Cruises on Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises announces Grand Voyage that will call on 28 ports.
Sponsored Links

Here are the ports of call for this itinerary:

  • Venice (Trieste), Italy
  • Split, Croatia
  • Kotor, Montenegro
  • Corfu, Greece
  • Katakolon, Greece
  • Chania (Crete), Greece
  • Santorini, Greece
  • Messina (Sicily), Italy
  • Salerno, Italy
  • Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy
  • Naples/Pompeii, Italy
  • Catania (Sicily), Italy
  • Bodrum, Turkey
  • Ephesus (Kusadasi), Turkey
  • Athens (Piraeus), Greece
  • Mykonos, Greece
  • Thessaloniki, Greece
  • Kavala/Philippi, Greece
  • Istanbul, Turkey (including one overnight)
  • Antalya, Turkey
  • Limassol, Cyprus
  • Jerusalem (Haifa), Israel
  • Jerusalem (Ashdod), Israel
  • Cairo (Port Said), Egypt
  • Alexandria, Egypt
  • Valletta, Malta
  • La Goulette, Tunisia
  • Barcelona, Spain

View Prices on Cruises on Oceania Cruises

The overnight in Istanbul allows passengers more time to explore the city that spans two continents.

This special sailing will depart from Venice on October 11, 2023.  For those who want to enjoy only part of the itinerary, 3 shorter 12-day segments will be offered on the vessel as well.

“With demand continuing to increase for longer and more destination-immersive voyages, we are thrilled to reveal this new itinerary offering experiences in both iconic and off-the-beaten-path ports of call in a corner of the world with rich history and cultural wonders,” remarked Howard Sherman, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

According to the company’s statement this grand voyage will offer more than just a cruise experience.  “Ranging from a state-of-the art cooking school teaching the flavors of the region to private dining at Privée offering the ultimate exclusive dining experience, there are endless selections for guests to indulge in. This special Grand Voyage itinerary was designed for the intrepid explorer, enamored by the celebration of history, culture, and cuisine in myriad mesmerizing destinations.”

Travelers will visit 10 countries, each diverse and unique in its culture and history.  The company promises to take passengers off the beaten path and to find the hidden gems of these iconic destinations.

A little about the vessel:

Marina is a 1,238 capacity luxury cruise ship with a tonnage of 66,084.  She is 782 feet in length with a beam of 105 feet.  The vessel’s maiden voyage took place in 2011 and was the first of a set of two ships, the other being Oceania’s Riviera.

If travelers just want to try a segment of this 33 day journey instead of the whole thing, the following are the options available:

  • Greek & Italian Shores – Venice to Rome – 10 days, October 11October 21, 2023
  • Legendary Pathways – Rome to Istanbul – 11 days, October 21November 1, 2023
  • Holy Land & Treasures – Istanbul to Barcelona – 12 days, November 1November 13, 2023
  • Mediterranean Mystique – Barcelona to Rome – 22 days, September 29October 21, 2023
  • Icons of Civilizations – Venice to Istanbul – 21 days, October 11November 1, 2023
  • Seas of Revelation – Rome to Barcelona – 23 days, October 21November 13, 2023

For additional information on Oceania cruises and about this specific itinerary you can call 855-OCEANIA or talk to your travel professional.

Sponsored Links

View Prices on Cruises on Oceania Cruises

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
J. Souza
J. Souza
Jon got hooked on cruising after his first cruise on his honeymoon, and today he is always looking for cruise deals and reading information about the cruise industry. Jon lives in the foothills of North Carolina and wishes there were a cruise port that far inland. Jon can be reached at [email protected]
Cruise NewsCruise Line Announces Epic Cruise that Visits 28 Ports in 33 Days
Previous article
Royal Caribbean Sees Single Largest Booking Day Ever
Next article
Princess Cruises Upgrades All-Inclusive Packages with Sweet Additions

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,032FollowersFollow
7,526FollowersFollow
59,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2022, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share