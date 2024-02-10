Royal Caribbean Releases New Details on Utopia of the Seas, Their Next New Cruise Ship

Utopia of the Seas is the next new cruise ship from Royal Caribbean and the cruise line just released new details about the ship that will debut this summer in Florida.



Utopia of the Seas is the sixth and likely final Oasis class ship. The Oasis class debuted more than 15 years ago, ushering in the era of mega ships. The ship will be 236,860 gross tons in size, carry 5,668 guests at double occupancy, and have 16 passenger decks.

Utopia of the Seas Dining

There will be over 20 dining experiences on Utopia of the Seas including Royal Railway – Utopia Station.



Royal Railway will be a immersive train dining experience that will take you all around the world. From past to present, from America’s Wild West to exotic flavors around the world, every course is promising to be a unique journey. It starts with pre-dinner drinks at the train station before you board your train car at the sound of the whistle.



Another new dining concept from Royal Caribbean that will be on Utopia of the Seas is The Spare Tire. The Spare Tire is a pool side food truck that will have everything from pulled pork sandwiches, cheeseburger flatbread, daily rotating desserts, and the Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

The ship will have the cruise line’s second Izumi in the Park which features a convenient pickup window for sushi and Japanese street food. Izumi will have more teppanyaki tables and al fresco dining.

Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen will span two stories with a new menu of Italian dishes. It will have an outside terrace that overlooks the Boardwalk neighborhood.

Sit-Down Restaurants

Main dining room

150 Central Park*

Chops Grille*

Chef’s Table*

The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant*

Hooked Seafood*

Causal Dining

Windjammer (buffet)

Coastal Kitchen*

Solarium Bistro

Johnny Rockets*

Playmakers Sports Bar*

Quick Bites

Sorrento’s

Boardwalk Dog House

El Loco Fresh

Cafe Promenade

Park Cafe

Starbucks*

Sugar Beach*

Dining options marked with an asterisk will come with an additional charge.

Utopia of the Seas Amenities

The cruise ship will have five swimming pools and eight whirlpools.

There will be over 20 bars and lounges with five venues playing live music. Pesky Parrot is a new Caribbean bar that will makes its debut on the ship.

Over 370 slot machines will be on board in the ship’s two casinos.

Playmakers will have 68 TVs making it the ultimate spot to watch a game.

Even though the ship will sail shorter cruises, four jaw-dropping shows will wow guests.

Here are more features that will be found on Utopia of the Seas:

Eight neighborhoods

AquaTheater

Carousel

Flowrider

Laser Tag

Mini Golf

Music Hall

Outdoor move screen

Rock climbing walls

Royal Escape Room

Solarium

Sports Court

Studio B (ice skating rink)

Ultimate Family Suite

Spa and fitness center

WiFi powered by Starlink

Zip line

Utopia of the Seas will be the second largest cruise ship in the world when it debuts in July. The ship will homeport in Port Canaveral, Florida offering cruises to The Bahamas.

The cruise ship will sail three and four night cruises to The Bahamas, itineraries unheard of for a brand new ship. The three night cruises will depart every Friday with the four night cruises leaving each Monday. View Prices on Cruises on Utopia of the Seas

The ship’s maiden voyage will take place on July 22, 2024. This four night cruise will visit Nassau and the cruise line’s award winning private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

The three night cruises will visit the same ports, just without a sea day.

Cruise Fever will have all details on this new cruise ship from Royal Caribbean as the vessel gets closer to its maiden voyage.