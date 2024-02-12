Sponsored Links
Cruise Ship Begins Sailing Year-Round Cruises to Tahiti and Bora Bora

Cruise Ship Begins Sailing Year-Round Cruises to Tahiti and Bora Bora

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Interested in taking a dream cruise to Tahiti and Bora Bora? A cruise line has moved a ship to the region where it’s now offering year-round cruises to one of the most beautiful places on earth.

Windstar Cruises, a small ship cruise line that only offers suites, has moved Star Breeze to Papeete, Tahiti where the vessel will sail year-round to Bora Bora and the French Polynesia.

These week long cruises on the 312 passengers Star Breeze will visit Bora Bora, Moorea, Raiatea, Tahaa, and Huahine. A brand new 14 night itinerary will launch in July and visit the remote Marquesas Islands.

“This strategic shift in ships not only doubles capacity but also brings new experiences given the Breeze’s multiple dining options, enlarged spa and fitness center, and spacious accommodations,” explained Windstar Cruises’ President Christopher Prelog at the pier side celebration. “Travelers aboard Star Breeze still navigate Tahiti’s out-of-the-way harbors, hidden lagoons, and pristine beaches in Windstar’s signature, small ship style.”

During these cruises, the ship will offer cultural experiences while it visits 11 tropical islands in the South Pacific.

A French Polynesian cultural ambassador will be on each cruise organizing events such as Tahitian dance and language lessons, crafts, Ukulele performance and more.

The cruise line is also introducing new shore excursions where you can sail on a cultural catamaran in Raiatea or explore coral nurseries with Coral Gardeners.

Windstar Cruises has a partnership with Air Tahiti Nui and Tahiti Tourism to offer extended hotel stays for an enhanced Tahiti experience.

Windstar Cruises operates a fleet of six small cruise ships that range from 148-342 passengers. They are able to offer more exotic itineraries due to the size of their fleet and visit ports that larger cruise ships are unable to visit.

