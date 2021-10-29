Royal Caribbean Makes 3 Changes to Upcoming Cruises

Royal Caribbean has made three changes to upcoming cruises as they continue to bring more cruise ships back into service.



The three changes are as follows:

Royal Caribbean has extended their popular Cruise with Confidence program to reservations confirmed on or before December 17, 2021 and sailing through April 30, 2022. This gives cruisers reassurance and flexibility as qualifying reservations can choose to cancel up to 48-hours prior to the sail date in exchange for a 100% Future Cruise Credit.

The second change from Royal Caribbean has to do with final payments. To give cruisers more time and flexibility, the final payment due date on cruises departing through March 31, 2022 will now have until 30 days prior to sailing to submit full payment.

Sponsored Links



The third change Royal Caribbean has made is that the COVID-19 Assistance program has been extended. Vaccinated guests and children not yet eligible to be vaccinated who are sailing on or before April 30th, 2022 will have the following COVID-19 Assistance at no extra charge.