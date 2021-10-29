Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Makes 3 Changes to Upcoming Cruises

Royal Caribbean Makes 3 Changes to Upcoming Cruises

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Royal Caribbean has made three changes to upcoming cruises as they continue to bring more cruise ships back into service.

The three changes are as follows:

Royal Caribbean has extended their popular Cruise with Confidence program to reservations confirmed on or before December 17, 2021 and sailing through April 30, 2022. This gives cruisers reassurance and flexibility as qualifying reservations can choose to cancel up to 48-hours prior to the sail date in exchange for a 100% Future Cruise Credit.

The second change from Royal Caribbean has to do with final payments. To give cruisers more time and flexibility, the final payment due date on cruises departing through March 31, 2022 will now have until 30 days prior to sailing to submit full payment.

The third change Royal Caribbean has made is that the COVID-19 Assistance program has been extended. Vaccinated guests and children not yet eligible to be vaccinated who are sailing on or before April 30th, 2022 will have the following COVID-19 Assistance at no extra charge.

  • 100% cruise fare refund for you, and your traveling party, if any of you tests positive for COVID-19 within 14 days prior to the cruise or at the boarding terminal.
  • Pro-rated cruise fare refund if your cruise is cut short for reasons related to COVID-19.
  • If you test positive for COVID-19 during the cruise, Royal Caribbean will cover the costs of COVID-19 related medical treatment onboard, any required land-based quarantine, and travel home for you and your traveling party.

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
