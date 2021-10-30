Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Ship Raises Record Amount for St. Jude

Carnival Cruise Ship Raises Record Amount for St. Jude

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
The most recent cruise on Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, Mardi Gras, saw generous donations of $21,600 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This is the most ever raised for St. Jude on Carnival’s newest ship.

From Left to Right: Mardi Gras Godmother and Miss Universe, Dominican Republic, Kimberly Jiménez; Miss Universe, Puerto Rico, Estefania Soto-Torres; Miss USA Asya Branch; Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy; Miss Universe Andrea Meza.

The ship’s Godmother Kimberly Jiménez, along with Miss Universe Andrea Meza and other Miss Universe titleholders, joined Cruise Director Mike Pack and Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy on the cruise where the onboard fundraiser took place.

“Along with welcoming our guests back on board, our restart allows us to get back to meeting our goal of raising $30 million by 2025 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We are proud to support such a worthy cause and even more proud of guests for opening their hearts and raising close to $22,000 for St. Jude in one day.”

Mardi Gras was christened on October 23 during a “Universe of Fun” celebration in Port Canaveral, Florida.

The Mardi Gras is the first cruise ship in the Americas to be powered by environmentally friendly Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), and it features BOLT, the world’s first roller coaster at sea.

The cruise ship sails from Port Canaveral all year, offering seven-day itineraries to the eastern and western Caribbean.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
