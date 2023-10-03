Royal Caribbean Launches 2 Day Sale, Cruises from $149

Royal Caribbean has launched their latest two day sale that has cruises starting at just $149 per person.
Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line with more ships in service than anyone else. Their latest Going, Going, Gone Sale includes cruises to the Caribbean and The Bahamas on 13 ships with prices starting at just $149 per person.
Allure of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas
Enchantment of the Seas
Freedom of the Seas
Harmony of the Seas
Independence of the Seas
Liberty of the Seas
Mariner of the Seas
Radiance of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas
Serenade of the Seas
Vision of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas
View Prices on Cruises on Royal Caribbean
Going, Going, Gone is valid for new individual bookings only. Prices are per person, cruise only, based on double occupancy.
The $149 price refers to the November 15th sailing on Independence of the Seas.
Offer ends on October 4, 2023 at 11:59pm ET. A complete list of all Royal Caribbean cruises included in this sale can be seen here.