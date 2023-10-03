Royal Caribbean Launches 2 Day Sale, Cruises from $149

29 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Royal Caribbean has launched their latest two day sale that has cruises starting at just $149 per person.

Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line with more ships in service than anyone else. Their latest Going, Going, Gone Sale includes cruises to the Caribbean and The Bahamas on 13 ships with prices starting at just $149 per person.

Allure of the Seas

Anthem of the Seas

Enchantment of the Seas

Freedom of the Seas

Harmony of the Seas

Independence of the Seas

Liberty of the Seas

Mariner of the Seas

Radiance of the Seas

Rhapsody of the Seas

Serenade of the Seas

Vision of the Seas

Voyager of the Seas

Going, Going, Gone is valid for new individual bookings only. Prices are per person, cruise only, based on double occupancy.

The $149 price refers to the November 15th sailing on Independence of the Seas.

Offer ends on October 4, 2023 at 11:59pm ET. A complete list of all Royal Caribbean cruises included in this sale can be seen here.