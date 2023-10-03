Sponsored Links
Carnival Cruise Line Raising Price of CHEERS! Beverage Package on Short Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line Raising Price of CHEERS! Beverage Package on Short Cruises

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line is raising the price of their CHEERS! beverage program but the increase will only apply to shorter cruises.
Carnival cruise sea day

Starting on cruises that depart on or after December 1, 2023, the price for CHEERS! on Carnival cruises that range from three to five nights long is going up by $10 per day.

The current price for CHEERS! is $59.95 per day plus 18% gratuity if you purchase it prior to your cruise. If you wait until you board the ship, the price is $64.95 per day plus gratuity.

Starting December 1, 2023, the price is going up to $69.95 per day plus gratuity if purchased prior to the cruise and $74.95 per day plus gratuity if you purchase it on the ship.

If someone has a three to five night Carnival cruise sailing after December 1, 2023, they can book CHEERS! at the current price up until October 8, 2023. The higher rates will go into effect on October 9, 2023.

There are no changes to the CHEERS! program for Carnival cruises that are six nights and longer.

Carnival Cruise Line’s CHEERS! beverage program allows cruisers up to 15 alcoholic drinks per day (drinks $20 and lower) and unlimited non-alcoholic drinks.

Cruisers much purchase it for the entire length of their cruise and it can not be purchased on a day to day basis.  If one adult in a cabin wishes to purchase it, all adults in the same cabin must also buy it.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Raising Price of CHEERS! Beverage Package on Short Cruises
