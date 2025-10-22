Royal Caribbean Announces the 4 Ships Sailing Cruises to Alaska in 2027

shore excursions
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean will have four cruise ships sailing to Alaska in 2027 with cruises starting in Seattle, Seward and Vancouver.

These newly announced cruises are open for bookings for Royal Caribbean’s Crown & Anchor Society loyalty members. On October 23, 2025, they will open for bookings to the general public.

Here is a look at Royal Caribbean’s Alaska sailings for 2027. The sailings will take place on Anthem of the Seas, Quantum of the Seas, Serenade of the Seas and Voyager of the Seas.

Roundtrip Cruises From Seattle

Quantum of the Seas will sail seven-night cruises from Seattle with port stops in Sitka, Juneau, Skagway and Victoria.

Voyager of the Seas will also offer week-long cruises to Alaska that visit Juneau, Skagway, Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier.

Roundtrip Cruises From Vancouver

Serenade of the Seas will sail seven-night cruises from Vancouver that will start off by sailing through the Inside Passage, and then visit Sitka, Icy Straight Point and Ketchikan.

One-Way Cruises from Vancouver and Seward

Anthem of the Seas will offer one-way, seven-night cruises that can be combined with a multi-land expedition. The cruises will visit Skagway, Ketchikan and Hubbard Glacier.

The Cruisetours experiences on land will allow guests to visit Denali National Park and include a train ride in a glass dome rail car.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
