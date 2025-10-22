Carnival Going Back to Year-Round Cruises From Mobile

Carnival Cruise Line has not only announced plans to return to year-round cruises from Mobile, Alabama, but they are also expanding capacity in the region with a Conquest class ship for the first time.

Carnival Valor will be the first Conquest class ship to offer cruises out of Mobile starting on May 15, 2027. The ship will sail six- and eight-night cruises that visit Carnival’s private ports at Celebration Key and Half Moon Cay.

The cruise ship will also offer two 14-day Carnival Journeys cruises from Mobile.

On September 26, Carnival Valor will sail a 14-day itinerary to the Caribbean and Panama, including stops in Ocho Rios, Jamaica; Cartagena, Columbia; Colón, Panama; Limón, Costa Rica; Cozumel, Mexico; Aruba; and Curaçao.

On January 16, the ship will offer a Southern Caribbean 14-day sailing visiting San Juan, Puerto Rico; Montego Bay, Jamaica; Amber Cove, Dominican Republic; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Aruba; Curaçao; and Celebration Key.

Another unique sailing from Mobile on Carnival Valor will be a seven-day Thanksgiving cruise that departs on November 20 and visits Key West, Celebration Key and Nassau.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said the following:

“Mobile has been an important part of the Carnival family, and we’re thrilled to mark the return of year-round deployment with our first-ever Conquest-class ship serving the market.

“This is a big win for our guests who love the convenience of cruising close to home, and for the community that has supported us for many years. Carnival Valor will bring even more opportunity for fun, and we can’t wait to welcome our guests aboard.”

Carnival Cruise Line currently offers seasonal cruises out of Mobile and Carnival Spirit will continue to homeport there from October 2026 until April 2027.

In other news, Carnival said that Carnival Glory will continue to sail from Port Canaveral (three- and four-day cruises) and Carnival Conquest from Miami (three- to five-day cruises).