Royal Caribbean Announces New Cruises in 2024, 7 Cruise Ships Based in Europe

Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, has announced that they will have seven cruise ships sailing from nine homeports in Europe in 2024. These newly announced cruises are now open for bookings.

Royal Caribbean will have a wide variety of cruise ships and itineraries in Europe for the 2024 summer season. With cruises to Iceland, Italy, Spain, Greece, The Netherlands, and England, here are the ships and itineraries that cruise line just released.

Odyssey of the Seas – Sailing from Rome

For the third year running, vacationers will be whisked away on their choice of seven to nine night Greek Isles cruises from Rome to destinations like Naples, Italy, the idyllic Greek Isles of Santorini and Crete, as well as 12 night Holy Land sailings to the historic, bustling cities of Limassol, Cyprus; Ephesus (Kusadasi), Turkey; Jerusalem, Israel; and more.

From the blue domes of Mykonos, Greece, to the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of the ancient city of Pompeii, Italy, and the ruins of Ephesus, a world of history is at their fingertips.

Oasis of the Seas – Sailing from Barcelona, Spain, and Rome

For the first time, the renowned Oasis Class ship and family vacation heads to Europe with its amplified adventures and experiences.

Vacationers can explore the Western Mediterranean on week long Spain, France and Italy cruises from Barcelona and Rome to bucket list destinations like Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Florence, Italy; and Provence, France.

Whether they set out to marvel at the imposing sight of the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy, or explore the 14th century Cathedral of Mallorca, adventurers can immerse themselves in places filled with rich culture.

Anthem of the Seas – Sailing from Southampton, England

The returning favorite will call Southampton home for the fourth consecutive year. Adventure seekers can choose from week long adventures to Spain and France or the Norwegian Fjords.

There is plenty to discover, including jaw-dropping fjords and Viking history at destinations like Maloy and Haugesund, Norway, and the colorful markets in Bilbao, Spain.

Longer, 11- to 14-night vacations will visit top spots such a Lisbon, Portugal; Vigo, Spain; and the Canary Islands, where vacationers can venture out to beautiful white sand beaches and awe-inspiring European architecture all in one getaway.

Serenade of the Seas – Sailing from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Barcelona

Vacationers can join the record-breaking Ultimate World Cruise and explore several continents as part of two segments that make up half of the 274 night world tour.

The Ultimate Middle East and Med Cruise begins in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, visiting Greece, Turkey, Croatia and more along the way before reaching Rome. In store on the Ultimate Europe and Beyond cruise, starting in Barcelona, are culture-rich destinations like Spain, Ireland, France and more.

Explorer of the Seas – Sailing from Ravenna, Italy

From Ravenna, Italy, adventurers can sail the Aegean Sea on epic week long cruises that visit a combination of idyllic beaches, forest-clad mountains and crystal-clear waters of many Mediterranean gems, such as Argostoli, Greece; Kotor, Montenegro, and Chania, Crete.

Voyager of the Seas – Sailing from Ravenna and Rome, Barcelona, and Athens, Greece (Cruises open Friday, Nov. 18)

Adventurers can choose from a series of week long cruises to Greece, the Western Mediterranean, Egypt and Israel.

What awaits are experiences where travelers can retrace ancient steps, taste a variety of cuisines, soak in vibrant cultures and more, including history at the birthplace of democracy, Athens, Greece, breathtaking sights at the iconic stairs of Santorini, Greece, the relaxing waters of Marinieres Beach in Nice, France and the culture-rich Old City in Jerusalem, Israel.

Jewel of the Seas – Sailing from Amsterdam, The Netherlands

From Amsterdam, The Netherlands, the exploration continues on a variety of 11 to 17 night cruises that visit top-rated destinations such as the Arctic Circle, the British Isles, Iceland and Ireland.

Vacationers will be surrounded by jaw-dropping views, from the snow-covered mountains of Akureyri, Iceland, to the White Cliffs of Dover in England, and they can experience the ultimate in relaxation in places like the geothermal Blue Lagoon in Reykjavik.