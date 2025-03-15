Royal Caribbean Adds New Skip-the-Line Shore Excursions

shore excursions
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean has launched “Royal Signature Excursions” in the Caribbean, Alaska and Europe that are promising to be once-in-a-lifetime memories and will allow you to skip lines.

This collection of new shore excursions on Royal Caribbean cruise ships will have expert local guides and renowned service. They are designed to immerse you in local culture and include premium transportation, skip-the-line privileges and smaller groups.

Royal Signature Excursions will be available to book in the following ports:

  • Caribbean: St. Thomas, St. Maarten and St. Kitts
  • Alaska: Juneau, Icy Strait Point and Sitka
  • Europe: Florence/Pisa, Naples, Rome, Mykonos and Santorini

Royal Caribbean gave the following description for these new experiences that you book on one of their cruise ships:

“Expert local guides and renowned service are standard on every Royal Signature Excursion, complemented with elevated benefits and amenities that range from small group sizes to premium transportation to foodie-favorite flavors.

“From dipping their toes into cliffside hot springs in Santorini to sipping crisp champagne as their catamaran glides through crystal clear Caribbean waters — this is where unforgettable begins.”

Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas
Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas sailing in Europe. Photo: Cruise Fever

The group size varies by tour but if the excursion is a small group experience, it will be noted as such.

Right now, they are only offered in English and many of them include a meal or snack.

Royal Signature Excursions are available on a first come, first served basis and there is no waiting list.

Royal Caribbean said that they created these new shore excursions so they can showcase the best of every region that they sail to. They handpicked a select number of tours that capture the essence and unique offerings of that destination.

These new tours can be found by using the shore excursion filter and selecting “All Interest and Royal Signature Excursions. They will also be available to book on the ship at the Shore Excursions Deck.

