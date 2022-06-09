Cruise News Ritz-Carlton's First Ship Completes Sea Trials

Ritz-Carlton’s First Ship Completes Sea Trials

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, a new luxury cruise line from Ritz-Carlton, celebrated the successful completion of sea trials for their first yacht, Evrima.

Sea trials are a series of system tests that are carried out when the yacht is sailing on open waters. Evrima’s sea trials were led by Captain Steven MacBeath, in collaboration with a team of senior officers, engineers, contractors, and shipyard staff.  Sea trials mark one of the final stages of the ship building process before a vessel enters service.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is poised to be one of the most exciting launches in the ultraluxury travel space. The onboard experience will perfectly blend the lifestyle of the resorts of The Ritz-Carlton with the casual freedom of a yachting vacation.

Introducing unprecedented itineraries and signature experiences, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is carving out an entirely unique space within the industry and paving the way for a new era of cruising.

Sponsored Links

The specially designed superyacht measures 190-meters and is designed to offer an intimate experience and one of the highest space ratios at sea. The intimate size of the yacht creates a more residential feel, and the expansive suites boast floor to ceiling windows resulting in more flowing, spacious accommodations.

Guests will enjoy a range of onboard activities and entertainment, watersports from the yacht’s marina, a carefully curated menu of spa treatments and the yacht’s signature restaurant, which was designed by Sven Elverfeld of Aqua, the three Michelin star restaurant at The RitzCarlton, Wolfsbur

This long awaited debut of this new cruise line from Ritz-Carlton is now scheduled to sail their inaugural cruise on August 6, a week long roundtrip sailing out of Athens, Greece.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Ritz-Carlton's First Ship Completes Sea Trials
Previous articleVirgin Postpones Launch of New Cruise Ship
Next articleCarnival Cruise Line Shows Off New Zone Debuting on Carnival Celebration

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

Azamara Becomes Latest Cruise Line to Have All Ships Back in Service

Ben Souza -
Azamara became the latest cruise line to have all of their ships back in service when Azamara Journey welcomed guests back on board. "I am...
Read more
Cruise News

Regent’s 150 Day Cruise World Cruise Will Be Their Longest Ever

Ben Souza -
Regent Seven Seas Cruises, one of the world's finest luxury cruise lines, has announced their longest world cruise ever that will set sail in...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

World’s Two Largest Cruise Lines Now Have All Ships Back in Service

Ben Souza -
The world's two largest cruise lines, Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line, now have all of their cruise ships in service for the first...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,727FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

Azamara Becomes Latest Cruise Line to Have All Ships Back in Service

Ben Souza -
Azamara became the latest cruise line to have all of their ships back in service when Azamara Journey welcomed guests back on board. "I am...
Read more
Cruise News

Regent’s 150 Day Cruise World Cruise Will Be Their Longest Ever

Ben Souza -
Regent Seven Seas Cruises, one of the world's finest luxury cruise lines, has announced their longest world cruise ever that will set sail in...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

World’s Two Largest Cruise Lines Now Have All Ships Back in Service

Ben Souza -
The world's two largest cruise lines, Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line, now have all of their cruise ships in service for the first...
Read more
Cruise News

I’m Back From My First Cruise on Costa Cruises

Ben Souza -
Costa Cruises is one of Carnival Corporation's nine cruise lines. Although they are Carnival's Italian line, they offer cruises to the Caribbean, South America,...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Carnival Cruise Line Shows Off New Zone Debuting on Carnival Celebration

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has revealed a new zone that will be on their newest cruise ship that debuts later this year, Carnival Celebration. Carnival Celebration...

Ritz-Carlton’s First Ship Completes Sea Trials

Ben Souza -
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, a new luxury cruise line from Ritz-Carlton, celebrated the successful completion of sea trials for their first yacht, Evrima. Sea trials...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share