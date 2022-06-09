Ritz-Carlton’s First Ship Completes Sea Trials

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, a new luxury cruise line from Ritz-Carlton, celebrated the successful completion of sea trials for their first yacht, Evrima.



Sea trials are a series of system tests that are carried out when the yacht is sailing on open waters. Evrima’s sea trials were led by Captain Steven MacBeath, in collaboration with a team of senior officers, engineers, contractors, and shipyard staff. Sea trials mark one of the final stages of the ship building process before a vessel enters service.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is poised to be one of the most exciting launches in the ultraluxury travel space. The onboard experience will perfectly blend the lifestyle of the resorts of The Ritz-Carlton with the casual freedom of a yachting vacation.

Introducing unprecedented itineraries and signature experiences, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is carving out an entirely unique space within the industry and paving the way for a new era of cruising.

The specially designed superyacht measures 190-meters and is designed to offer an intimate experience and one of the highest space ratios at sea. The intimate size of the yacht creates a more residential feel, and the expansive suites boast floor to ceiling windows resulting in more flowing, spacious accommodations.

Guests will enjoy a range of onboard activities and entertainment, watersports from the yacht’s marina, a carefully curated menu of spa treatments and the yacht’s signature restaurant, which was designed by Sven Elverfeld of Aqua, the three Michelin star restaurant at The RitzCarlton, Wolfsbur

This long awaited debut of this new cruise line from Ritz-Carlton is now scheduled to sail their inaugural cruise on August 6, a week long roundtrip sailing out of Athens, Greece.