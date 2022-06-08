Virgin Postpones Launch of New Cruise Ship

Virgin Voyages has postponed the launched of their new cruise ship, Resilient Lady, that was scheduled to debut in August.



The cruise line said that Resilient Lady will now debut in May 2023, nine months later than originally scheduled. Virgin Voyages stated that the reason for the delay is due to global challenges that are still impacting the travel industry.

Resilient Lady will be the third cruise ship in Virgin’s fleet when the ship enters service next year.

Guests who were booked on a canceled cruises will have the choice to receive a full refund or a 200% credit of whatever they paid towards a future voyage. They have until the end of July to choose a full refund.

Sponsored Links



Virgin sent out the following email to guests who were booked on one of the canceled cruises on Resilient Lady.

“Ahoy Sailor,

We know how excited you are to join us on board our third lady ship, so it is with a heavy heart that we’ve made the decision to delay the launch of Resilient Lady — which means that your voyage* below is no longer taking place.

We are committed to delivering exceptional experiences, however, some of the global challenges still impacting the travel industry like supply chain, crew staffing, and regional issues — meant we couldn’t guarantee the epic vacation you deserve on Resilient Lady. And we don’t want to fall short with your valuable time off, so while this decision was difficult, it was necessary.

We understand how disappointing this is, and we apologize wholeheartedly for that. We want to do right by you, so within the next two weeks, we’ll place a 200% Future Voyage Credit in your account for any fare paid to double your value. But if you’d prefer, we will provide a full refund to all eligible Sailors, and you have until July 31st, 2022 to get in touch with us to request one. Just follow the link below and head to our dedicated website where you can find all of our offer and reimbursement details and how to access them.

While Resilient Lady’s inaugural sailing season is delayed, we can help you come aboard an alternative sailing on either Valiant Lady out of Barcelona or Miami, or Scarlet Lady out of Miami; they’re both getting rave reviews and sailing to some of the most stunning destinations in the world.

Thank you again for supporting us, and we hope to sea you onboard one of our ships very soon.”