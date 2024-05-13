Princess Cruises Will Offer More Cruises in Europe in 2026 Than Ever Before

Princess Cruises has announced that they will have five cruise ships sailing to Europe in 2026. The cruise line will offer 222 sailings that season, their most ever.

Princess Cruises will have the following five ships in Europe in 2026:

Sky Princess

Enchanted Princess

Majestic Princess

Sapphire Princess

Sun Princess

The cruises will range from five to 42 days in length across 59 unique itineraries. The ships will visit 101 ports in Europe in 29 countries.

19 ports will feature late night port visits that are part of the cruise line’s “More Ashore” program.

There will also be overnight ports visits in Alta, Hamburg, and Stockholm.

Also included are newly announced sailings to experience the solar eclipse.

Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess Cruises, gave the following statement about the cruise line’s 2026 Europe cruise season:

“There’s incredible demand for European vacations and we don’t see that slowing down anytime soon. Guests should book early as our best pricing will be when these cruises first go on sale. Our 2026 season delivers the best of Europe with incredible voyages visiting a mix of marquee ports, as well as smaller, off-the-beaten-path spots offering guests their very own personalized journey.”

The cruises can be combined with land tours for guests who wanted to experience more of Europe. Princess will offer a total of five cruisetours to choose from.

These new cruises announced by Princess will open for bookings on May 23, 2024.