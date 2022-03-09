Sponsored Links
Cruise News Princess Cruises Princess Cruises Will Offer Full Alaska Season in 2022

Princess Cruises Will Offer Full Alaska Season in 2022

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsPrincess Cruises
49 Shares
Share49
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Princess Cruises will offer a full season of sailing to Alaska in 2022 now that Canada has announced that their ports will be open this year to cruise ships.

Princess Cruises will have six cruise ships sailing to Alaska this year including the cruise line’s newest vessel Discovery Princess. Cruises include 12 unique itineraries, totaling 140 departures and five glacier-viewing experiences, with visits to the Southeast Alaska towns of Juneau, Skagway, and Ketchikan.

Princess Cruises sails to and from Vancouver on its popular “Voyage of the Glaciers” seven-day cruises to and from Whittier, Alaska. More than 20 cruisetour options feature an unforgettable land tour visiting the magnificent Denali National Park and Princess Wilderness Lodges and include the “Voyage of the Glaciers” cruise. Alaska cruises sailing from Seattle and San Francisco visit Victoria, Canada, along with various ports in Alaska towns dependent upon itinerary.

“The reopening of Canadian ports to the cruise industry is a bold and important move that significantly expands the array of travel opportunities available to guests while boosting the economies of the Canadian and Alaska destinations we visit by generating important revenue and job opportunities,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “We know firsthand how cherished these voyages are to both guests and those destinations following our shortened but successful return to Alaska in 2021 that was made possible with the passing of the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act.”

Sponsored Links

The first Princess cruise ship to visit Canada is Caribbean Princess, sailing on a four-day Pacific Coastal voyage, with a scheduled port stop in Victoria on April 6, followed by Vancouver on April 7.

For the May through September 2022 season, four convenient west coast home ports – Seattle, Vancouver, B.C., Anchorage (Whittier) and San Francisco – make traveling to Alaska seamless and hassle-free.

The 143,700-ton, 3,660-passenger Discovery Princess, marks her inaugural season as the youngest ship in Alaska departing from Seattle on the popular seven-day Inside Passage itinerary, alongside Crown Princess.

Majestic Princess debuts along with Royal Princess and Grand Princess sailing the top-rated seven-day Voyage of the Glaciers itinerary, which features two glacier viewing experiences on every cruise including Glacier Bay National Park (Vancouver, B.C. to Anchorage [Whittier] or vice versa).

Ruby Princess offers 10-day Inside Passage cruises out of San Francisco, featuring the added bonus of the awe-inspiring sailaway under the iconic Golden Gate Bridge and a port stop in Victoria.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Princess Cruises Princess Cruises Will Offer Full Alaska Season in 2022
Previous articleNorwegian Cruise Line’s New Ships Will Have 35 Restaurants and Lounges

RELATED ARTICLES

Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises Modifies 24 Sailings to Russia

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises has modified 24 sailings that had a port stop in St. Petersburg, Russia and the cruises will now visit an alternate port. The...
Read more
Princess Cruises

Cruise Line Offering $1 Deposits and 40% Off Summer Cruises

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises is offering special cruise deals for 48 hours that include deposits lowered to $1 per person and summer sailings up to 40%...
Read more
Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises Offering Summer Sailings from Los Angeles

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises will offer summer sailings from Los Angeles for the first time when Sapphire Princess starting in June. Sapphire Princess will begin sailing from...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,486FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises Modifies 24 Sailings to Russia

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises has modified 24 sailings that had a port stop in St. Petersburg, Russia and the cruises will now visit an alternate port. The...
Read more
Princess Cruises

Cruise Line Offering $1 Deposits and 40% Off Summer Cruises

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises is offering special cruise deals for 48 hours that include deposits lowered to $1 per person and summer sailings up to 40%...
Read more
Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises Offering Summer Sailings from Los Angeles

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises will offer summer sailings from Los Angeles for the first time when Sapphire Princess starting in June. Sapphire Princess will begin sailing from...
Read more
Princess Cruises

Cruise Line Offering 7% Back When You Use Shipboard Account in Port

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises has expanded contactless payments in ports and the cruise line is offering 7% back in onboard credit when cruisers use their ship...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Princess Cruises Will Offer Full Alaska Season in 2022

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises will offer a full season of sailing to Alaska in 2022 now that Canada has announced that their ports will be open...

Norwegian Cruise Line’s New Ships Will Have 35 Restaurants and Lounges

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line's new Prima class cruise ships will not only have 35 restaurants and lounges, but the cruise line is also completely revamping...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
49 Shares
Share49
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share