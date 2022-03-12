Sponsored Links
Carnival Cruise Line Rolls Out Health Wallet to All Homeports

Carnival Cruise Line Rolls Out Health Wallet to All Homeports

By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line
After a successful pilot program of the VeriFLY digital health wallet, Carnival Cruise Line has rolled it out to all of their U.S. homeports.

Using VeriFLY cuts the time in half that it takes to complete the health assessment process before boarding a cruise ship.

“VeriFLY helps our guests easily and securely complete pre-embarkation tasks right from their smartphone. Guests can save time at the port and get on board faster by completing the process via VeriFLY,” said Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy.

Using the app has been an easy choice for guests from the start. In the pilot program’s first test in January, ahead of a cruise on Mardi Gras from Port Canaveral, more than 85 percent of the 2,000 guests who opened an email invitation followed through by downloading the VeriFLY app.

“We were very pleased to hear about the success of the VeriFLY app used in the pilot stage with Carnival Cruise Line and are now excited to see the full deployment of VeriFLY fleetwide for all ships in all of its U.S. homeports,” said Daon CEO Tom Grissen.

Available in the App Store or Google Play, once guests download VeriFLY, they can then search for Carnival Cruise Line and complete the required steps.

Guests will be asked to submit required documentation, including vaccination status and COVID-19 test results. When the process is successfully completed, a VeriFLY pass will be issued in the app to present at embarkation.

Guests also have the option of not using the VeriFLY app. They can complete their pre-cruise tasks on Carnival Cruise Line’s website and bring the required COVID-19 documents with them during embarkation.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
