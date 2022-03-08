Norwegian Cruise Line’s New Ships Will Have 35 Restaurants and Lounges

Norwegian Cruise Line’s new Prima class cruise ships will not only have 35 restaurants and lounges, but the cruise line is also completely revamping the main dining room menu. This new main dining room menu will roll out to all cruise ships in Norwegian’s fleet by the end of next year.



Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, the first two of six brand new Prima class cruise ships, will offer more dining options than ever before. NCL is adding 7 completely new dining concepts on the ships.



Making its debut on Norwegian Prima, the all-new Mediterranean seafood specialty restaurant Palomar, set in a relaxing atmosphere, features high-end Mediterranean cuisine made with simple yet sophisticated ingredients.

Hasuki the Brand’s new elevated take on the traditional “hibachi-style”, will boast an intimate space featuring design elements that invite guests into the artisanship of Japanese influence through minimalist decor, handcrafted pottery and featured Japanese artwork.

NCL’s new contemporary sushi house Nama will offer guests elevated sushi dishes prepared by master chefs who will create upscale sushi and sashimi masterpieces. The venue is set among a whimsical Japanese backdrop inspired by the restaurant’s menu items, including a marble sushi bar reflective of the marbling in the high-quality sashimi and subtle orange ambient lighting representing the color of masago (fish roe).

Located in the aft of the ship, guests will be able to take in stunning 270-degree views overlooking the stern, and sample mouthwatering menu items in the elevated new main dining room at Hudson’s or opt for upscale cuisine set in comfortable yet refined surroundings at The Commodore Room.

Both locations will boast a revamped extensive fixed menu that offers guests more variety to sample global dishes from Spanish Paella and Italian mussels prepared in a white wine sauce to fully vegetarian options such as mushroom risotto and cauliflower piccata.

In addition to offering travelers consistent high-quality dishes to choose from, the new menu will also boast a build-your-own-pasta section where guests can request a tailormade Italian classic pasta dish by selecting their choice of pasta, sauce, and topping, providing more than 24 meal combinations.

The menu will also include a “Specialties” section where cruise goers can select a dish from one of the ship’s specialty dining eateries. The revamped menu will debut on Norwegian Prima and will roll out to the rest of NCL’s 17-ship fleet through 2023.

Norwegian Prima will also bring back NCL favorites including Cagney’s, Le Bistro, and Food Republic.

Previously revealed food and beverage venues on Norwegian Prima and Viva included Norwegian’s first-ever food hall Indulge Food Hall featuring 11 different eateries, Onda by Scarpetta, Los Lobos, The Local Bar & Grill, Vibe Beach Club, Waves Pool Bar, and the Prima Speedway Bar.

Both cruise ships will feature a total variety of 35 dining and lounge options for guests.