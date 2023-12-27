Sponsored Links
Cruise News Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises Releases New Mobile App

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises has released a new mobile app that is now available to download in the Android Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Princess Cruises has completely designed this new app from the ground up that uses less memory and consumes less power on mobile phones. It has a new interface with enhanced personalization, quicker access to features and fonts that are easier to read.

The new app has all of the great features that Princess MedallionClass app has including OceanReady streamlined boarding, dining reservations, guest services chat.

For now, the new app will coexist along side the old app from Princess and guests can use the one which they prefer, or both.

“Delivering highly personalized and hassle-free service is foundational to the exceptional Princess guest experience,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “We will continue to leverage our industry-leading and patented technology to deliver small ship service on our large ship platforms yielding an unmatched value proposition for all guests.”

To download the new app from Princess Cruises, open up the Princess MedallionClass app and a notification will appear that will allow you to download the new app.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
