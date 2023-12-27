Princess Cruises Releases New Mobile App

Princess Cruises has released a new mobile app that is now available to download in the Android Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Princess Cruises has completely designed this new app from the ground up that uses less memory and consumes less power on mobile phones. It has a new interface with enhanced personalization, quicker access to features and fonts that are easier to read.

The new app has all of the great features that Princess MedallionClass app has including OceanReady streamlined boarding, dining reservations, guest services chat.

For now, the new app will coexist along side the old app from Princess and guests can use the one which they prefer, or both.

“Delivering highly personalized and hassle-free service is foundational to the exceptional Princess guest experience,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “We will continue to leverage our industry-leading and patented technology to deliver small ship service on our large ship platforms yielding an unmatched value proposition for all guests.”

To download the new app from Princess Cruises, open up the Princess MedallionClass app and a notification will appear that will allow you to download the new app.