Two of Carnival’s Cruise Lines Release Early Wave Season Deals With Cruises 40% Off

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Two of Carnival Corporation’s cruise lines, Princess Cruises and Holland America Line, are offering early Wave Season deals that include up to 40% off cruises and other free perks.
Princess cruise ships at Port Everglades

Princess Cruises is offering up to 40% off cruises, free cabin upgrades, and 3rd and 4th guests in a cabin sail for free.

This sale includes cruises to the Caribbean, Alaska, Norwegian Fjords, Hawaii, and the Mexican Riviera. View Best Prices on Princess

“Right now, is the best time for guests to book the widest selection of Princess cruises to their choice of exciting worldwide destinations,” said Terry Thornton, Chief Commercial Officer at Princess Cruises. “The great savings available with our exclusive 2024 Princess Wave Sale, makes this the perfect time for guests to choose the Princess cruise and accommodations with the premium vacation experience unlike any other.

Holland America Line’s Wave Season deal is similar to the one from Princess but with a few changes. They are offering up to 40% off cruises, free balcony upgrades (balcony for the price of ocean view), kids sail for free, and up to $500 per stateroom in onboard spending money. View Best Prices on Holland America

To take advantage of the up to $500 in onboard credit, you must book by January 31, 2024.

“Not only is it the holiday season, but for cruising it’s Wave Season, making it the time of year when we put together our best offer with the most requested benefits and amenities,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. “We have some exciting new itineraries for 2024 and 2025, and guest favorites around the world continue to be prominently featured, like Alaska, Europe and the Caribbean. Our ‘Time of Your Life’ offer showcases these regions, making now the time to book.”

These two deals from each cruise line are now available and will run through the end of February 2024. They are available to residents of all 50 United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Bermuda and the District of Columbia.

Both cruise lines offer packages that include free drink packages, WiFi, gratuities and more to make your vacation more all-inclusive. The packages offer savings up to 65% off.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
