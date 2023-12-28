Three Year Cruise Moves Closer to Reality After Cruise Line Purchases First Ship

142 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Villa Vie Residences, a new cruise line planning on launching in 2024, has purchased a cruise ship for their three and a half year cruise. The cruise starts at $99,999 for an inside cabin and $249,999 for a balcony stateroom. The voyage will visit 425 ports in 147 countries.

Villa Vie purchased The Braemar from Fred. Olson Cruise Lines, a 24,344 gross ton cruise ship that can hold 924 passengers. The cruise ship will receive a multimillion dollar renovation before entering service in May 2024 as Villa Vie Odyssey.

The cruise ship will turn into a residential vessel during the transformation with villas that will serve as residences. The ship was lengthened in 2009 and has eight passenger decks.



Villa Vie Residences CEO Mikael Petterson states, “The ship’s name symbolizes the company ethos of creating a community to share unforgettable moments of discovery on an extended journey, connecting people, places, and self.”

Sponsored Links



The 1,301 day cruise will sail from Southampton, England on May 15, 2024. The ship will circumnavigate the world every three and a half years, it will be a world cruise that never ends. The ship will stay in port for days at a time with the longest port stop being Singapore at 14 days.

Residences start at $99,999 for an inside villa (Monthly fees: $3,499), $149,999 for an ocean view villa (Monthly fees: $4,999), and $249,999 for a balcony villa (Monthly fees: $7,999). The monthly fees are based on double occupancy with a $1,000 discount for solo travelers.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Included in all residences are:

Fully-furnished Living Spaces

24 hour Room Service

En-suite Bathrooms with Toiletries

Dedicated Area for Work or Study

High-Speed Internet

TV with Wide Selection of Digital Media

Climate Control: Customizable Comfort

Public Amenities: Unlimited Access

Mini Fridge

24/7 Medical Support

Housekeeping

Laundry & Dry Cleaning

Private Storage

Food and Drinks

Villa Vie Odyssey will have a central business center with private offices and conference spaces. Starlink and Viasat 3 will allow for fast internet speeds on the ship.

The cruise ship will also feature an interactive and educational culinary center, as well as a pioneering golf around the world program complete with onboard golf simulator and tours and classes led by a Master PGA Professional.

If a cruise that’s over three years is too long for you, you can opt to sail segments of the cruise that range from 35 to 120 days. There will be 18 different segments to choose from.

Every three months, residents will earn one complimentary week for guests to stay onboard. For extended visits, there will be a small fee of $33 per guest, per day.

One of the things unique to the cruise line is its ‘for the residents, by the residents’ approach. As founders themselves, residents own the majority of the company’s shares and actively participate in decision making which included the naming of the cruise ship.

Travelers on the ship will be able to choose whether to own or rent their villa. Villa Vie Residences offers the opportunity to explore the world while living aboard a ship at a price comparable to traditional condominium ownership.

Sponsored Links



For $89 per day, each resident will enjoy an all-inclusive lifestyle where rent, utilities, food, travel, and entertainment are all included.

For more information on Villa Vie Residences, you can visit their website at VilleVieResidences.com.